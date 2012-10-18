Oct 18 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 183,240.4 million rupees Open interest* : 2,785,921 Total Traded Quantity : 3,427,682 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-12 69.3325 69.9700 69.3325 69.8575 32889 1547.24 22231 4276 EURINR 27-Nov-12 69.6850 70.1600 69.6525 70.0400 17825 430.79 6165 1022 EURINR 27-Dec-12 70.0000 70.4125 69.8500 70.3025 2572 32.75 468 115 EURINR 29-Jan-13 70.1100 70.4000 70.0000 70.4000 289 13.97 199 25 EURINR 26-Feb-13 70.1275 70.5375 70.1275 70.5375 342 0.14 2 2 EURINR 27-Mar-13 70.5100 70.5100 70.5100 70.5100 26 0.07 1 1 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 85.4425 86.1375 85.3700 85.9975 11432 519.68 6061 1819 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 85.7600 86.3500 85.7300 86.2725 4640 137.24 1596 358 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 86.0200 86.5500 85.9500 86.4975 1318 50.84 590 77 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 86.4000 86.6000 86.3000 86.4500 247 13.65 158 23 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 86.4500 87.2550 86.4500 87.2225 2927 42.03 485 89 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 66.9475 67.3400 66.8025 67.2275 7708 892.26 13306 2951 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 67.1700 67.5500 67.0975 67.4500 1987 55.23 821 299 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 67.2650 67.2650 67.2650 67.2650 178 1.08 16 2 USDINR 29-Oct-12 52.9600 53.4450 52.9550 53.3475 1572279 164807.87 3100872 73561 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.2050 53.6650 53.1800 53.5800 636765 11993.36 224521 8097 USDINR 27-Dec-12 53.4350 53.8950 53.4350 53.7975 236386 1494.64 27861 1448 USDINR 29-Jan-13 53.6400 54.0900 53.6400 54.0000 74580 888.91 16511 427 USDINR 26-Feb-13 53.9200 54.3200 53.8850 54.2475 35074 79.59 1473 98 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.1500 54.5100 54.1125 54.3975 47845 41.13 758 60 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.4050 54.7200 54.3450 54.5925 25352 21.51 394 26 USDINR 29-May-13 54.6600 54.9000 54.5750 54.8475 10193 12.84 235 17 USDINR 26-Jun-13 54.9000 55.0000 54.9000 55.0000 17459 0.22 4 2 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.0100 55.2500 54.9425 55.1500 4103 1.98 36 12 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.2000 55.4500 55.0825 55.2650 9520 62.77 1137 30 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.3500 55.6450 55.2800 55.5150 31985 98.64 1781 64 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)