Oct 19 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 244,855.6 million rupees Open interest* : 2,625,189 Total Traded Quantity : 4,523,269 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-12 70.0600 70.5500 70.0600 70.3850 31927 1391.79 19794 3383 EURINR 27-Nov-12 70.2600 70.7750 70.2600 70.6175 20746 565.37 8017 1015 EURINR 27-Dec-12 70.6500 70.9100 70.4850 70.8700 2774 44.71 632 139 EURINR 29-Jan-13 70.9000 71.0775 70.8125 71.0775 410 9.01 127 10 EURINR 26-Feb-13 70.9850 71.5750 70.9850 71.5750 487 11.82 166 15 EURINR 27-Mar-13 71.5500 71.5500 71.5500 71.5500 28 0.14 2 1 EURINR 26-Jun-13 72.0000 72.0000 72.0000 72.0000 1 0.07 1 1 EURINR 29-Jul-13 72.2600 72.2600 72.2600 72.2600 2 0.14 2 1 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 86.3000 86.8050 86.1000 86.5825 11232 659.36 7625 1876 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 86.5500 87.0425 86.3525 86.8275 6059 297.08 3427 678 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 86.7200 87.1700 86.5550 87.1700 1381 7.03 81 51 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 86.7500 87.3700 86.7500 87.3700 266 1.82 21 5 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 87.3500 87.8900 87.3500 87.8900 2926 0.61 7 5 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 67.5525 68.2500 67.5525 68.1500 7762 549.29 8092 1943 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 67.6000 68.4250 67.6000 68.3650 2255 72.91 1070 401 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 67.2650 178 0.68 10 1 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 68.6025 68.6025 68.6025 68.6025 7 0.07 1 1 USDINR 29-Oct-12 53.7125 54.1025 53.6350 53.9900 1294720 204479.66 3795073 88621 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.8375 54.3200 53.7100 54.1975 729768 30805.82 569818 15312 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.1250 54.5275 54.0675 54.4225 248047 3542.86 65245 2673 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.3500 54.7450 54.2825 54.6350 75392 888.55 16301 801 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.4900 54.9475 54.4900 54.8475 39297 784.30 14347 395 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.8025 55.1500 54.7125 55.0600 48209 334.16 6074 219 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.0225 55.3650 54.9375 55.2550 25445 137.92 2500 91 USDINR 29-May-13 55.2000 55.5500 55.1800 55.5000 10234 37.10 670 29 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.2700 55.6950 55.2700 55.6950 17529 15.93 287 11 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.6000 55.8500 55.6000 55.7300 4125 1.45 26 6 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.7025 56.0000 55.6950 56.0000 9542 2.24 40 15 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.9000 56.2975 55.8000 56.1400 34440 213.72 3813 163 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)