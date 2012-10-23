Oct 23 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 177,148.4 million rupees Open interest* : 2,660,740 Total Traded Quantity : 3,280,709 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-12 69.7600 70.0675 69.6575 69.9350 29316 1449.34 20728 3057 EURINR 27-Nov-12 69.9100 70.3050 69.9100 70.2150 22763 351.50 5011 919 EURINR 27-Dec-12 70.2025 70.5350 70.2025 70.5000 3571 57.81 821 147 EURINR 26-Feb-13 70.6975 70.6975 70.6975 70.6975 522 0.07 1 1 EURINR 27-Mar-13 71.0000 71.0000 71.0000 71.0000 28 0.07 1 1 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 85.5450 86.1000 85.4525 85.9875 10616 871.47 10154 2149 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 85.8100 86.3400 85.7200 86.2625 7210 300.56 3492 821 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 86.0100 86.0100 86.0100 86.0100 1471 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 86.2000 86.7500 86.2000 86.6000 273 3.63 42 24 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 66.9225 67.4375 66.8200 67.3625 7308 355.40 5292 1434 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 67.1500 67.6575 67.0500 67.6050 3571 133.55 1982 672 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 67.2800 67.8500 67.2800 67.8500 134 3.53 52 15 USDINR 29-Oct-12 53.5000 53.8950 53.3750 53.8100 1229531 149570.41 2787022 59228 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.6925 54.1250 53.6050 54.0425 824751 21433.31 397819 13230 USDINR 27-Dec-12 53.8625 54.3475 53.8350 54.2575 244044 1921.26 35515 1589 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.0900 54.5600 54.0550 54.4600 78887 362.14 6667 299 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.3000 54.7775 54.2800 54.7175 45660 184.65 3391 143 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.4325 54.9875 54.4325 54.9500 49249 95.72 1744 66 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.8600 55.1150 54.8600 55.1125 25650 26.66 485 19 USDINR 29-May-13 55.1500 55.4000 55.1500 55.4000 10280 0.28 5 3 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.1000 55.4200 55.1000 55.3700 17734 2.83 51 7 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.4500 55.6000 55.4500 55.6000 4128 0.22 4 4 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.5000 55.8500 55.4800 55.8500 9791 3.72 67 10 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.5600 56.1000 55.5600 56.0000 34252 20.27 362 33 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)