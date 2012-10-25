Oct 25 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 196,317.4 million rupees Open interest* : 2,565,941 Total Traded Quantity : 3,622,818 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-12 69.8175 69.9000 69.6175 69.7600 20807 2182.74 31296 4152 EURINR 27-Nov-12 70.0025 70.1075 69.8800 69.9625 27954 994.14 14203 1458 EURINR 27-Dec-12 70.2400 70.3500 70.1150 70.1900 4495 102.03 1453 159 EURINR 29-Jan-13 70.3000 70.3500 70.3000 70.3500 547 3.80 54 5 EURINR 26-Feb-13 70.7000 70.7000 70.7000 70.7000 542 1.41 20 3 EURINR 26-Apr-13 71.0225 71.0225 71.0225 71.0225 7 0.07 1 1 EURINR 29-May-13 71.2000 71.2000 71.2000 71.2000 3 0.07 1 1 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 86.4250 86.6900 86.0725 86.5675 9602 1010.72 11714 2385 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 86.5175 86.9500 86.2650 86.8475 12649 770.64 8903 1376 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 86.8600 87.1700 86.5800 87.1400 1715 37.26 429 76 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 86.8500 87.3800 86.8500 87.3800 255 2.80 32 6 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 87.1800 87.5975 87.1800 87.5975 2927 3.23 37 7 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 67.3750 67.4800 66.7600 66.9650 4564 859.73 12841 2602 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 67.4600 67.5400 66.9775 67.1775 4182 280.16 4165 999 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 67.6000 67.6000 67.2100 67.3600 146 7.14 106 50 USDINR 29-Oct-12 53.8975 53.8975 53.5200 53.6775 907256 152564.02 2842403 58286 USDINR 27-Nov-12 54.1500 54.1500 53.7525 53.8950 1034751 34151.65 633588 16433 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.2750 54.3225 53.9800 54.1275 252026 2255.64 41651 1624 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.4900 54.5300 54.2100 54.3475 80879 384.93 7082 319 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.7000 54.7325 54.4500 54.5700 48645 339.14 6219 147 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.8575 54.9575 54.6500 54.7775 49855 151.90 2770 95 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.1200 55.1200 54.8475 54.9925 25599 32.85 598 21 USDINR 29-May-13 55.2000 55.2350 55.0800 55.0800 10282 0.22 4 4 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.4525 55.5700 55.3225 55.3225 17401 30.65 552 15 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.7500 55.7500 55.5000 55.5500 4129 0.67 12 3 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.8325 55.9300 55.6500 55.7375 10167 69.17 1242 26 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.1000 56.1125 55.8275 55.9500 34556 80.69 1442 42 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)