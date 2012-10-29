Oct 29 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 212,593.7 million rupees Open interest* : 2,856,251 Total Traded Quantity : 3,888,590 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-12 69.6000 69.7000 69.5000 69.5425 13870 1397.28 20077 1962 EURINR 27-Nov-12 69.6525 70.1950 69.6525 70.0675 39495 2841.60 40627 3584 EURINR 27-Dec-12 70.0650 70.3500 69.9775 70.3150 5160 137.14 1953 285 EURINR 29-Jan-13 70.5500 70.6300 70.5300 70.5525 685 23.14 328 67 EURINR 26-Feb-13 70.5850 70.5975 70.5850 70.5975 547 0.85 12 2 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 86.5725 86.7000 86.4500 86.5400 6386 813.45 9397 1528 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 86.8400 87.2800 86.6675 87.2400 19091 1447.95 16642 2955 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 86.8625 87.5700 86.8625 87.5000 1857 42.07 482 162 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 87.4000 87.5850 87.4000 87.5850 281 2.36 27 16 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 87.7500 87.9975 87.7500 87.9975 2927 0.53 6 2 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 67.5025 67.6000 67.4000 67.5175 2343 399.53 5917 1295 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 67.5000 68.3025 67.5000 68.2600 8479 956.30 14075 2663 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 67.7500 68.5000 67.7500 68.4875 260 12.96 190 64 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 68.1400 68.1400 68.1400 68.1400 8 0.07 1 1 USDINR 29-Oct-12 53.8975 53.9350 53.7525 53.8000 660951 60757.93 1128746 22712 USDINR 27-Nov-12 54.0700 54.4100 54.0150 54.3700 1500466 131577.95 2427223 57288 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.3450 54.6350 54.2425 54.5900 290759 7486.00 137523 4220 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.5000 54.8600 54.3175 54.8325 89954 2272.72 41535 1022 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.7000 55.1000 54.6875 55.0650 60193 1114.03 20283 478 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.0000 55.3025 54.8900 55.2725 49053 624.88 11342 342 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.1000 55.5200 55.0800 55.5000 25865 67.69 1224 90 USDINR 29-May-13 55.4975 55.7000 55.3000 55.7000 10315 41.05 737 15 USDINR 26-Jun-13 54.2800 55.8950 54.2800 55.8725 17404 3.62 65 15 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.6625 56.1400 55.6625 56.0625 4175 2.69 48 10 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.8475 56.2975 55.8400 56.2200 10187 1.85 33 22 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.0500 56.4900 55.9825 56.3875 35322 552.89 9827 93 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.0025 56.6475 56.0025 56.5750 218 15.25 270 28 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)