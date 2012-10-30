Oct 30 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 164,625.1 million rupees Open interest* : 2,167,282 Total Traded Quantity : 3,003,013 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Nov-12 70.2575 70.3625 69.8300 70.2550 40292 2574.16 36670 3602 EURINR 27-Dec-12 70.1675 70.6000 70.0900 70.5475 5322 118.09 1678 399 EURINR 29-Jan-13 71.2775 71.6050 70.5700 70.7500 826 25.21 356 63 EURINR 26-Feb-13 71.0100 71.0100 71.0100 71.0100 548 0.07 1 1 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 87.2200 87.3500 86.7150 87.1700 19281 1117.10 12825 2431 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 87.0000 87.6000 86.9500 87.4575 3033 165.89 1897 271 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 87.2000 87.8900 87.2000 87.8900 784 54.21 617 10 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 87.8500 88.1900 87.8500 88.1900 3427 44.18 501 2 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 68.0600 68.7100 67.7000 68.3050 9179 998.39 14655 3243 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 68.2200 68.8100 67.9600 68.5000 338 52.84 771 206 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 68.7150 68.7150 68.7150 68.7150 8 0.07 1 1 USDINR 27-Nov-12 54.3850 54.5000 54.1475 54.2925 1458874 150495.00 2769418 68229 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.6300 54.7375 54.3750 54.5400 303843 4927.13 90273 4530 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.8100 54.9675 54.6000 54.7775 92415 1456.36 26582 860 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.0400 55.2100 54.8500 54.9750 62941 1087.01 19751 426 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.2425 55.4075 55.0650 55.2200 49398 348.82 6310 225 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.4100 55.6175 55.2900 55.4950 29198 259.38 4673 130 USDINR 29-May-13 55.6300 55.7900 55.4850 55.5225 10554 15.88 285 20 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.6600 56.2250 55.6600 55.9500 17404 49.04 876 16 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.8500 56.1800 55.8000 55.9125 4562 55.58 992 12 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.0400 56.4000 56.0400 56.3100 10013 58.93 1046 39 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.3500 56.5600 56.1700 56.3675 44599 698.12 12416 155 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.3500 56.6950 56.3500 56.5025 443 23.67 419 19 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)