Oct 31 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 133,061.8 million rupees Open interest* : 2,142,699 Total Traded Quantity : 2,432,770 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Nov-12 70.3675 70.5400 70.2150 70.2775 45281 2086.17 29652 2937 EURINR 27-Dec-12 72.4000 72.4000 70.5000 70.5225 11149 534.93 7578 356 EURINR 29-Jan-13 70.9325 70.9700 70.7950 70.8325 1883 105.94 1495 258 EURINR 26-Feb-13 71.0500 71.0500 71.0500 71.0500 548 2.13 30 3 EURINR 27-Mar-13 71.6500 71.6500 71.3500 71.3500 27 0.14 2 2 EURINR 28-Aug-13 72.6000 72.6000 72.6000 72.6000 20 2.18 30 1 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 87.2700 87.5300 87.0300 87.0575 19045 545.26 6250 1587 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 87.6025 87.7575 87.3000 87.3250 2194 115.81 1324 117 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 87.9000 87.9000 87.5500 87.5500 283 45.84 523 11 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 87.7500 88.4475 87.7500 87.7500 2917 47.03 535 9 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 88.3400 88.3400 88.3400 88.3400 1 0.09 1 1 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 68.2325 68.4050 67.6500 67.6975 9828 556.01 8184 1826 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 68.5075 68.5900 67.8775 67.8925 243 19.70 289 125 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 68.2500 68.2500 68.1350 68.1350 8 0.14 2 2 USDINR 27-Nov-12 54.3425 54.4725 54.0500 54.0775 1425685 123340.00 2273613 61819 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.5525 54.7100 54.2900 54.3150 300055 3727.51 68404 3554 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.7450 54.9375 54.5200 54.5400 90857 704.77 12888 688 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.9400 55.1700 54.7700 54.7825 62568 266.84 4855 186 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.2375 55.3900 54.9800 55.0050 49895 137.43 2492 86 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.5200 55.6000 55.2100 55.2400 29418 97.01 1753 73 USDINR 29-May-13 55.8000 55.8000 55.4025 55.4200 10579 4.06 73 26 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.9650 55.9750 55.5500 55.5850 17405 79.67 1424 23 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.2200 56.2200 55.7725 55.8300 3983 42.22 752 12 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.3000 56.3400 55.9300 56.0075 9996 7.76 138 17 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.3000 56.6025 56.1500 56.2175 45068 324.55 5746 136 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.5000 56.9950 56.4000 56.4000 3763 268.67 4737 109 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)