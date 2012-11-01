Nov 1 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 117,614.4 million rupees Open interest* : 2,179,188 Total Traded Quantity : 2,155,913 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Nov-12 70.1500 70.1850 69.7500 69.8475 39548 2284.88 32683 3721 EURINR 27-Dec-12 70.5000 70.5000 70.0500 70.1325 11601 123.51 1760 271 EURINR 29-Jan-13 71.4900 71.4900 70.3825 70.4500 1897 9.95 141 25 EURINR 26-Feb-13 70.4900 70.7000 70.4900 70.6000 448 9.97 141 18 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 87.2400 87.2675 86.8700 87.1825 18222 723.96 8310 2040 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 87.4500 87.5500 87.1500 87.5000 3389 205.69 2353 432 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 87.6000 87.8000 87.6000 87.7500 293 1.14 13 6 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 88.0075 88.0100 88.0075 88.0100 3517 52.98 602 3 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 67.5500 67.6500 67.2600 67.4125 10641 583.19 8645 2227 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 67.7975 67.8500 67.5000 67.6375 411 34.11 504 148 USDINR 27-Nov-12 54.0700 54.1475 53.9025 53.9800 1411124 103119.00 1908897 54932 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.3500 54.3775 54.1500 54.2325 328490 6415.38 118232 3847 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.5400 54.6150 54.3825 54.4900 98399 1577.01 28918 900 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.8200 54.8550 54.6300 54.7300 65413 562.59 10271 317 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.0400 55.0800 54.8500 54.9575 49067 394.94 7180 184 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.2600 55.3350 55.0900 55.2200 39500 946.41 17126 179 USDINR 29-May-13 55.3625 55.5100 55.3625 55.5100 10578 1.28 23 3 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.4800 55.6900 55.4800 55.6900 17945 35.97 648 6 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.7250 55.8500 55.7250 55.7600 3987 61.58 1104 12 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.9000 56.1075 55.8500 55.9850 9993 59.74 1066 13 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.1300 56.2500 56.0600 56.1425 44960 38.68 689 45 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.4200 56.5200 56.2975 56.3750 9765 372.48 6607 84 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)