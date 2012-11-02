Nov 2 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 107,752.9 million rupees Open interest* : 2,238,235 Total Traded Quantity : 1,978,014 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Nov-12 69.7000 69.7100 69.4500 69.6075 37461 1137.40 16347 2917 EURINR 27-Dec-12 69.9275 70.0000 69.7500 69.9050 12471 140.21 2007 319 EURINR 29-Jan-13 70.1875 70.1950 70.0800 70.1200 1897 15.29 218 32 EURINR 27-Mar-13 70.9000 70.9000 70.9000 70.9000 27 0.07 1 1 EURINR 26-Apr-13 70.4025 70.4025 70.4025 70.4025 7 0.07 1 1 EURINR 29-May-13 70.5000 70.5000 70.5000 70.5000 3 0.07 1 1 EURINR 26-Jun-13 70.7000 70.7000 70.7000 70.7000 1 0.07 1 1 EURINR 29-Jul-13 70.9000 70.9000 70.9000 70.9000 2 0.07 1 1 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 86.9000 87.0200 86.6450 86.9500 17688 797.60 9189 2445 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 87.2000 87.3250 87.0000 87.2900 3685 252.15 2893 289 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 87.3000 87.5425 87.2700 87.5425 914 126.54 1447 83 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 87.7000 87.8450 87.5050 87.8425 2727 144.23 1647 57 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 67.2050 67.3825 67.0300 67.3475 11406 779.20 11599 3001 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 67.3175 67.6000 67.2575 67.5425 909 62.00 920 210 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 67.7175 67.7400 67.7025 67.7400 26 6.91 102 22 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.9475 54.1400 53.7250 54.0900 1455686 97794.57 1812100 51537 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.1475 54.3950 54.0925 54.3500 341848 5302.79 97793 4260 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.3525 54.6300 54.3400 54.5900 99557 573.45 10528 513 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.5825 54.8750 54.5800 54.8700 65599 92.79 1696 133 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.8325 55.1000 54.8225 55.0800 50930 228.34 4154 148 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.0000 55.3675 55.0000 55.3200 39249 111.20 2015 104 USDINR 29-May-13 55.3400 55.5550 55.3400 55.5250 10601 29.84 539 12 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.5500 55.5500 55.5500 55.5500 17495 25.39 457 5 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.9325 55.9325 55.9325 55.9325 3987 5.59 100 1 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.9975 56.2425 55.9975 56.1000 9880 24.10 429 11 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.9900 56.3025 55.9900 56.2025 44404 55.67 990 38 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.3350 56.5000 56.2800 56.5000 9775 47.35 839 28 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)