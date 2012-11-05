Nov 5 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 201,185.34 million rupees Open interest* : 2,419,218 Total Traded Quantity : 3,663,712 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Nov-12 69.5350 70.2675 69.5350 70.1750 39242 1768.27 25295 3720 EURINR 27-Dec-12 69.8750 70.5000 69.8650 70.4500 13215 130.78 1863 493 EURINR 29-Jan-13 70.1200 70.8200 70.1200 70.7750 1897 7.97 113 21 EURINR 26-Feb-13 70.3325 70.9000 70.3325 70.9000 635 13.36 189 24 EURINR 27-Mar-13 70.8500 71.1000 70.8500 71.1000 31 0.35 5 3 EURINR 26-Apr-13 71.2000 71.2000 71.2000 71.2000 7 0.07 1 1 EURINR 26-Jun-13 71.1600 71.1600 71.1600 71.1600 2 0.07 1 1 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 86.8325 87.7125 86.8325 87.6025 17869 978.72 11213 2902 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 87.3600 87.9900 87.2500 87.9375 4722 213.37 2438 321 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 87.5200 88.2500 87.5200 88.2300 979 13.20 150 33 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 88.4000 89.2900 87.7525 88.0850 3727 88.20 1006 7 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 67.3575 68.3725 67.3500 68.3050 10602 803.71 11820 2416 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 66.8425 68.5750 66.8425 68.5175 1172 55.73 816 255 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 68.0000 68.0000 68.0000 68.0000 52 1.77 26 3 USDINR 27-Nov-12 54.2225 54.9450 54.2125 54.8875 1580954 181643.00 3327690 88068 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.4500 55.1900 54.4500 55.1475 378142 12040.35 219323 8495 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.7300 55.4250 54.7300 55.3700 103333 1549.63 28108 1507 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.9625 55.6575 54.9625 55.6000 69034 690.93 12481 584 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.1975 55.8750 55.1975 55.8125 57545 583.47 10501 406 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.5400 56.1075 55.4725 56.0550 39342 192.70 3447 167 USDINR 29-May-13 55.8000 56.3000 55.7100 56.2975 10722 18.44 329 26 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.0150 56.5000 55.0150 56.3600 17068 45.75 812 24 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.0875 56.6200 56.0875 56.6200 4337 124.62 2204 49 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.3000 56.8300 56.3000 56.7750 9767 70.52 1243 31 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.5000 57.1650 56.4100 57.0525 44749 40.84 719 61 USDINR 29-Oct-13 54.8000 57.3400 54.8000 57.3000 10073 109.52 1919 129 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)