Nov 7 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 190,017.4 million rupees Open interest* : 2,413,020 Total Traded Quantity : 3,471,347 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Nov-12 69.9000 70.1675 69.5825 69.6625 40618 1628.35 23320 3595 EURINR 27-Dec-12 70.1950 70.4500 69.9075 69.9800 13874 236.26 3369 435 EURINR 29-Jan-13 70.5000 70.5000 70.2300 70.3100 1897 11.60 165 23 EURINR 26-Feb-13 70.8400 70.9000 70.8400 70.9000 636 0.21 3 3 EURINR 26-Apr-13 71.2000 71.2000 71.2000 71.2000 10 0.14 2 1 EURINR 26-Jun-13 71.6000 71.6000 71.6000 71.6000 4 0.07 1 1 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 87.1875 87.4225 86.7000 86.8975 17822 1343.87 15439 3348 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 87.4800 87.7000 87.0375 87.1800 4276 140.87 1614 356 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 87.8125 87.9200 87.3600 87.4525 1014 8.23 94 20 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 88.0500 88.1500 87.6850 87.8275 2871 5.70 65 21 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 88.0000 88.4000 88.0000 88.0000 2 0.62 7 7 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 88.8000 88.8000 88.8000 88.8000 0 0.09 1 1 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 68.1600 68.2550 67.3500 67.6100 10264 923.39 13626 2778 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 68.3200 68.4000 67.6000 67.8300 1359 89.78 1322 374 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 68.3000 68.4400 68.3000 68.4400 52 0.14 2 2 USDINR 27-Nov-12 54.5475 54.6425 54.1725 54.3675 1496938 171200.89 3148755 85878 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.8000 54.8200 54.4500 54.6350 440404 10854.55 198690 8621 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.0225 55.0475 54.7000 54.8800 115412 2403.89 43816 1536 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.2025 55.2500 54.9400 55.1100 67962 455.66 8274 398 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.5175 55.5175 55.1575 55.3525 60058 219.29 3969 185 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.6600 55.7225 55.4100 55.6100 41374 212.30 3827 121 USDINR 29-May-13 55.8600 55.9000 55.6250 55.8500 10998 11.37 204 18 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.9600 56.1000 55.9050 56.0125 17068 4.65 83 15 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.2025 56.2675 56.1000 56.2350 3767 58.21 1035 10 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.3675 56.5775 56.3025 56.4950 9724 132.12 2340 16 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.7625 56.7625 56.4050 56.6075 44523 17.90 316 31 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.0000 57.0000 56.6500 56.8325 10093 57.27 1008 51 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)