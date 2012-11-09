Nov 9 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 141,130.0 million rupees Open interest* : 2,406,035 Total Traded Quantity : 2,563,072 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Nov-12 69.5225 69.8000 69.4500 69.7200 42034 1263.54 18151 2825 EURINR 27-Dec-12 69.8250 70.1075 69.7700 70.0700 14064 99.76 1427 302 EURINR 29-Jan-13 70.0775 70.3500 70.0775 70.3250 2334 14.96 213 24 EURINR 26-Feb-13 70.4000 70.5500 70.4000 70.5500 622 4.23 60 8 EURINR 27-Mar-13 70.7000 70.7500 70.7000 70.7500 70 3.04 43 6 EURINR 29-May-13 71.0000 71.0000 71.0000 71.0000 13 0.71 10 1 EURINR 26-Jun-13 71.0000 71.0000 71.0000 71.0000 14 0.71 10 3 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 87.1425 87.4875 87.0100 87.4200 17234 801.68 9189 2045 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 87.3600 87.8000 87.3475 87.7250 7116 387.12 4418 272 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 87.7500 88.1000 87.7500 88.0800 4014 294.49 3347 89 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 87.8000 88.3425 87.8000 88.3000 2871 0.97 11 10 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 88.1000 88.5000 88.1000 88.5000 4 0.18 2 2 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 68.3600 69.1925 68.2600 69.1650 12390 908.39 13215 2806 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 69.0000 69.4000 68.4625 69.3600 1905 68.89 999 348 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 69.0075 69.2200 68.3000 69.1125 57 1.73 25 9 USDINR 27-Nov-12 54.4650 54.8750 54.3750 54.8375 1426247 127111.16 2327058 65589 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.7000 55.1400 54.6475 55.1050 482897 7561.82 137750 6027 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.9675 55.3750 54.8950 55.3375 117868 2005.50 36391 1299 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.1525 55.6000 55.1450 55.5750 67023 194.29 3506 226 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.3900 55.8200 55.3500 55.7975 61011 184.12 3310 158 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.6575 56.0800 55.6125 56.0600 41303 66.61 1189 59 USDINR 29-May-13 55.9800 56.2900 55.9800 56.2675 11401 35.55 633 16 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.0000 56.4125 56.0000 56.4125 17064 3.42 61 6 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.3800 56.5000 56.3800 56.5000 3801 0.23 4 2 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.6000 56.8900 56.6000 56.8900 9721 0.45 8 7 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.7150 57.1100 56.6800 57.0400 44764 16.24 285 36 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.8900 57.3400 56.8900 57.3225 18193 100.28 1757 63 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)