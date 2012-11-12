Nov 12 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 171,202.6 million rupees Open interest* : 2,415,221 Total Traded Quantity : 3,092,544 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Nov-12 69.6475 70.3250 69.6100 70.0975 38439 1523.17 21772 3142 EURINR 27-Dec-12 70.0000 70.6325 69.9600 70.4050 14312 62.72 892 215 EURINR 29-Jan-13 70.4000 70.6600 70.3900 70.6600 2334 4.59 65 17 EURINR 26-Feb-13 70.6000 71.0000 70.6000 70.9000 677 4.18 59 36 EURINR 27-Mar-13 71.0400 71.3500 71.0400 71.3500 70 0.14 2 2 EURINR 29-May-13 71.0000 71.0000 71.0000 71.0000 14 0.07 1 1 EURINR 29-Jul-13 71.8000 71.8000 71.8000 71.8000 3 0.07 1 1 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 87.0700 87.9300 86.9700 87.5000 16703 864.71 9878 1961 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 87.3425 88.2650 87.3100 87.8025 7111 124.07 1412 336 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 87.6500 88.5500 87.6500 88.1100 4000 14.41 163 39 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 88.2500 88.6000 88.2500 88.5000 2871 3.01 34 12 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 88.4500 88.6000 88.4500 88.6000 6 0.18 2 2 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 88.4000 88.4000 88.4000 88.4000 1 0.09 1 1 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 68.8000 69.5000 68.7675 69.3125 12532 690.27 9983 3001 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 69.1200 69.6825 69.0000 69.5150 2212 98.82 1424 433 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 69.2675 69.2675 69.2675 69.2675 58 0.07 1 1 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 69.8500 69.8500 69.8500 69.8500 5 0.35 5 3 USDINR 27-Nov-12 54.7400 55.3000 54.6900 55.1050 1416076 155862.00 2831307 76642 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.6225 55.5450 54.6225 55.3500 496691 9135.86 165105 6624 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.2450 55.8000 55.2025 55.5900 121217 1709.71 30755 1355 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.4700 56.0000 55.4500 55.8575 68773 402.32 7207 343 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.6950 56.2300 55.6950 56.0700 64641 421.89 7529 280 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.9500 56.4700 55.9350 56.3150 41235 151.91 2700 129 USDINR 29-May-13 56.1500 56.6300 56.1500 56.4725 11635 19.34 342 31 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.6000 57.0900 56.3750 56.8900 17111 66.62 1172 14 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.4650 57.1425 56.4650 56.9000 3816 1.59 28 11 USDINR 28-Aug-13 57.0000 57.3875 56.9825 57.3325 9714 0.80 14 11 USDINR 26-Sep-13 57.0200 57.5350 56.9700 57.3900 44771 9.87 172 34 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.3425 57.7175 57.2000 57.5975 18193 29.78 518 63 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)