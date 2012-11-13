Nov 13 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 10,934.01 million rupees Open interest* : 2,434,981 Total Traded Quantity : 195,577 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Nov-12 69.9500 70.0350 69.8800 70.0050 37724 266.20 3806 456 EURINR 27-Dec-12 70.2500 70.3375 70.2400 70.3025 14203 14.20 202 53 EURINR 29-Jan-13 70.5800 70.5900 70.5700 70.5800 2434 7.34 104 19 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 87.6900 87.8700 87.6025 87.7275 16724 58.84 671 217 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 87.9575 88.1675 87.9575 88.0350 7164 42.69 485 104 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 88.3500 88.3575 88.3025 88.3250 4000 3.80 43 12 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 88.7500 88.7500 88.7500 88.7500 7 0.09 1 1 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 69.4975 69.6200 69.3650 69.4025 12760 132.32 1904 356 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 69.7000 69.8100 69.5700 69.6175 2226 2.44 35 28 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.1525 55.2625 55.1525 55.2250 1445218 9093.04 164703 7273 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.4400 55.5150 55.4200 55.4800 501775 986.40 17784 859 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.7025 55.7500 55.6700 55.7175 121379 141.37 2538 157 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.9050 55.9550 55.9000 55.9275 69230 69.84 1249 54 USDINR 27-Mar-13 56.1800 56.2100 56.1250 56.1875 63267 101.48 1807 39 USDINR 26-Apr-13 56.4500 56.4500 56.4000 56.4400 41235 6.37 113 11 USDINR 29-May-13 56.5500 56.6500 56.5500 56.6300 11639 0.45 8 5 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.7025 56.7025 56.7025 56.7025 17116 0.28 5 1 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.7525 56.7525 56.7525 56.7525 3815 0.06 1 1 USDINR 26-Sep-13 57.3925 57.5000 57.3925 57.4500 44773 0.80 14 3 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.5825 57.6500 57.5825 57.6500 18292 5.99 104 5 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)