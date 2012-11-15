Nov 15 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 116,012.13 million rupees Open interest* : 2,406,585 Total Traded Quantity : 2,092,913 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Nov-12 70.1925 70.3000 70.0100 70.0775 37717 1077.23 15360 1984 EURINR 27-Dec-12 70.4800 70.6075 70.3450 70.3825 14583 119.78 1700 254 EURINR 29-Jan-13 70.7900 70.8600 70.6900 70.7000 2434 2.26 32 9 EURINR 26-Feb-13 70.9350 71.0000 70.8975 70.8975 698 2.20 31 8 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 87.4275 87.4975 86.9200 86.9950 15647 532.00 6102 1819 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 88.0000 88.0000 87.2725 87.3275 7363 111.52 1274 305 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 88.0600 88.0600 87.6300 87.6300 4000 7.20 82 19 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 88.2500 88.2500 88.0000 88.0000 2871 0.26 3 3 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 88.2500 88.2500 88.2500 88.2500 6 0.09 1 1 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 68.6875 68.7700 67.5650 67.6350 13783 1284.02 18820 5022 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 69.2000 69.2000 67.8200 67.8950 2333 175.93 2573 818 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 68.6000 68.6000 68.5800 68.5800 60 0.21 3 3 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.1450 55.1925 54.8900 54.9150 1397980 101618.00 1846820 48099 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.4200 55.4500 55.1450 55.1725 509290 9079.33 164173 4606 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.6400 55.6900 55.3850 55.4175 121759 1086.54 19581 741 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.8775 55.9275 55.6100 55.6425 65997 573.90 10307 195 USDINR 27-Mar-13 56.1000 56.1250 55.8400 55.8575 63409 179.62 3212 159 USDINR 26-Apr-13 56.3950 56.3950 56.0775 56.1325 41234 22.95 408 36 USDINR 29-May-13 56.5500 56.5500 56.3100 56.3350 11657 13.54 240 15 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.6250 56.6425 56.4800 56.6425 17116 0.23 4 3 USDINR 29-Jul-13 57.0100 57.0100 56.7500 56.7500 3816 0.23 4 3 USDINR 28-Aug-13 57.2525 57.2525 56.8450 56.8475 9710 14.78 260 6 USDINR 26-Sep-13 57.4400 57.4400 57.1125 57.1300 44739 10.58 185 20 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.5925 57.6225 57.3250 57.3425 18383 99.74 1738 64 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)