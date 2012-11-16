Nov 16 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 144,701.1 million rupees Open interest* : 2,531,704 Total Traded Quantity : 2,603,323 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Nov-12 70.0525 70.5000 70.0300 70.4500 35820 1393.39 19817 2893 EURINR 27-Dec-12 70.5600 70.8275 70.3500 70.7775 16725 313.86 4443 534 EURINR 29-Jan-13 70.9025 71.0000 70.7350 71.0000 2434 22.84 322 36 EURINR 26-Feb-13 71.1000 71.3000 70.9000 71.2675 734 4.55 64 19 EURINR 27-Mar-13 71.9975 71.9975 71.9975 71.9975 70 0.07 1 1 EURINR 26-Apr-13 72.6000 72.6000 72.6000 72.6000 11 0.07 1 1 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 87.2500 87.7350 87.2000 87.6650 15996 990.73 11330 2441 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 87.6000 88.0700 87.5475 87.9575 7673 150.07 1708 437 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 88.0000 88.3700 87.9000 88.2675 4000 16.22 184 35 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 88.2500 88.6800 88.2500 88.6250 2872 0.53 6 6 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 88.5000 88.7800 88.5000 88.7800 9 0.27 3 3 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 89.9800 89.9800 89.9800 89.9800 1 0.09 1 1 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 67.8250 68.3000 67.7500 68.1475 13149 1065.49 15671 3486 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 68.1000 68.5300 68.0000 68.3950 3156 152.94 2243 498 USDINR 27-Nov-12 54.9800 55.3750 54.9425 55.3200 1445834 128432.00 2328493 63870 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.2175 55.6350 55.2000 55.5775 578701 10237.72 184685 6540 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.4600 55.8700 55.4450 55.8250 126990 1248.66 22423 1114 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.7250 56.0900 55.6800 56.0600 66010 260.76 4667 258 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.9600 56.3100 55.8950 56.2875 64753 160.76 2866 141 USDINR 26-Apr-13 56.1000 56.5500 56.1000 56.5350 41184 72.58 1287 74 USDINR 29-May-13 56.4600 56.7075 56.3800 56.7050 11722 6.10 108 14 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.6000 56.8900 56.6000 56.8300 16746 84.53 1488 11 USDINR 29-Jul-13 57.1025 57.2000 57.1025 57.2000 3817 0.11 2 2 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.9875 57.4525 56.9875 57.4500 9713 0.34 6 6 USDINR 26-Sep-13 57.2000 57.5875 57.1600 57.5800 45213 47.41 828 31 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.5000 57.7900 57.4000 57.7575 18371 39.01 676 65 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)