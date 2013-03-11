Mar 11 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 184,105.90 million rupees Open interest* : 2,798,282 Total Traded Quantity : 3,331,804 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Mar-13 71.1500 71.3775 70.7225 70.9775 32245 5181.17 73013 7545 EURINR 26-Apr-13 72.3900 72.3900 71.1600 71.4075 20045 558.07 7816 1000 EURINR 29-May-13 71.9000 71.9000 71.5000 71.7250 1753 26.60 371 74 EURINR 26-Jun-13 72.7500 72.7500 71.0500 71.0900 245 6.43 90 13 EURINR 27-Dec-13 74.1000 74.1000 74.1000 74.1000 0 0.07 1 1 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 81.6300 81.6475 81.1900 81.2925 16345 2131.40 26184 4803 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 82.0000 82.1175 81.6700 81.7675 4132 191.31 2337 480 GBPINR 29-May-13 82.5000 82.5300 82.0150 82.1075 345 13.09 159 34 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 82.3500 82.3500 82.3500 82.3500 42 0.08 1 1 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 56.8100 56.9875 56.6400 56.9125 24597 2008.78 35337 5402 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 57.1500 57.3275 56.9950 57.2650 2718 65.70 1149 380 JPYINR 29-May-13 57.4150 57.7000 57.3100 57.5300 201 14.65 255 49 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 57.2000 57.9500 57.2000 57.9500 521 30.01 520 49 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 58.0500 58.4200 57.7200 58.2875 8 2.73 47 7 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.6400 54.7200 54.3525 54.6200 1696780 157555.93 2887712 84612 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.9875 55.0700 54.7125 55.0000 588843 14578.15 265398 11973 USDINR 29-May-13 55.2600 55.3775 55.0225 55.2800 152140 1337.22 24212 1194 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.5275 55.6425 55.3225 55.5475 62524 166.28 2997 292 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.8200 55.9300 55.6000 55.8600 29501 64.31 1153 124 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.1450 56.2000 55.8900 56.1350 31620 37.12 663 57 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.4400 56.4875 56.1800 56.4500 45513 11.15 198 24 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.7000 56.7200 56.4700 56.7200 23342 12.43 220 15 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.0000 57.0000 56.7000 56.9850 19019 4.10 72 11 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.2500 57.3000 56.9575 57.2500 18172 9.21 161 24 USDINR 29-Jan-14 57.5000 57.5200 57.1800 57.4825 17060 78.12 1360 45 USDINR 26-Feb-14 57.7500 57.8000 57.4400 57.6925 10571 21.79 378 77 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)