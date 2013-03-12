US STOCKS-Wall St flat as oil offsets gains in tech, healthcare
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
Mar 12 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 171,971.1 million rupees Open interest* : 2,685,775 Total Traded Quantity : 3,119,401 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Mar-13 70.9825 71.0375 70.7300 70.7925 33175 2965.16 41818 5023 EURINR 26-Apr-13 71.4000 71.4525 71.1525 71.2250 20641 268.52 3765 560 EURINR 29-May-13 71.7500 71.7500 71.5500 71.5700 1720 24.51 342 70 EURINR 26-Jun-13 72.0000 72.0000 72.0000 72.0000 250 1.08 15 2 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 81.2550 81.3400 80.8150 80.9225 17663 2902.39 35795 6015 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 81.8125 81.8225 81.3325 81.4250 4105 132.24 1621 440 GBPINR 29-May-13 81.9800 82.1500 81.7700 81.7750 349 7.46 91 30 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 82.2400 82.2400 82.2400 82.2400 40 0.25 3 1 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 82.5500 82.5500 82.1000 82.3250 1 0.82 10 2 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 56.5000 57.1175 56.4000 56.8725 21617 3811.52 67204 8510 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 56.8000 57.5000 56.7975 57.2000 2723 129.37 2263 538 JPYINR 29-May-13 57.1500 57.6500 57.0400 57.6500 243 15.67 273 28 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 57.5575 57.8200 57.5575 57.8200 521 1.38 24 6 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 58.2400 58.2400 58.2400 58.2400 18 0.58 10 2 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.5200 54.5925 54.3600 54.4150 1565542 148741.09 2729983 78983 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.9400 54.9575 54.7400 54.7925 611064 11288.14 205784 11185 USDINR 29-May-13 55.1525 55.2650 55.0500 55.1075 148632 1338.98 24272 1182 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.4375 55.5325 55.3200 55.3900 62614 205.43 3706 297 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.7250 55.8000 55.6125 55.6575 29542 47.91 860 120 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.0500 56.0925 55.9175 55.9350 31638 30.80 550 52 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.2200 56.3600 56.1900 56.2175 45515 3.88 69 15 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.5500 56.6000 56.4700 56.4900 23344 9.84 174 17 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.9900 56.9900 56.8100 56.8100 19019 3.13 55 4 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.1500 57.1500 57.0375 57.0500 18176 1.08 19 6 USDINR 29-Jan-14 57.4000 57.4000 57.3000 57.3000 17060 18.30 319 9 USDINR 26-Feb-14 57.6000 57.7000 57.5000 57.5600 10563 21.66 376 29 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.