Mar 13 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 157,598.51 million rupees Open interest* : 2,663,730 Total Traded Quantity : 2,861,976 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Mar-13 70.8425 71.0400 70.7375 70.8575 32775 2894.29 40825 5178 EURINR 26-Apr-13 71.2250 71.4500 71.1800 71.2850 20935 174.49 2447 388 EURINR 29-May-13 71.5600 71.7900 71.5000 71.6400 1778 38.56 538 97 EURINR 26-Jun-13 72.0000 72.1000 71.7750 72.0000 310 4.52 63 8 EURINR 29-Jul-13 71.8000 72.2000 71.8000 72.2000 291 0.29 4 2 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 81.1925 81.6500 81.0500 81.5425 15642 2665.71 32771 5868 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 81.6025 82.1175 81.5400 82.0200 4659 205.78 2515 558 GBPINR 29-May-13 82.0000 82.4725 81.9450 82.3500 445 42.57 518 89 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 82.7000 83.3000 82.7000 83.3000 1 0.33 4 2 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 56.8100 57.0750 56.7000 57.0275 22600 2147.89 37757 5505 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 57.1000 57.4500 57.1000 57.4000 2805 75.10 1311 328 JPYINR 29-May-13 57.3800 57.7200 57.3800 57.7200 263 2.19 38 19 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.8200 521 0.06 1 1 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 58.4000 58.4000 57.9000 57.9000 18 0.35 6 3 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.3900 54.5375 54.2525 54.5050 1545642 132392.14 2433944 72333 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.7275 54.8975 54.6375 54.8750 601046 13966.75 255140 10783 USDINR 29-May-13 55.0575 55.2100 54.9500 55.1950 157048 2357.71 42823 1359 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.3000 55.4800 55.2300 55.4600 62652 293.82 5313 330 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.6000 55.7625 55.5125 55.7475 30140 120.66 2171 134 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.8325 56.0500 55.8050 56.0175 31621 73.84 1321 70 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.1100 56.2750 56.0550 56.2750 45635 10.51 187 22 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.2175 56.3800 56.2175 56.3800 23343 0.11 2 2 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.8100 56.8125 56.6600 56.7400 18996 1.42 25 6 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.0000 57.1000 56.9500 57.1000 18171 0.51 9 9 USDINR 29-Jan-14 57.2000 57.3500 57.1525 57.3425 17040 12.36 216 49 USDINR 26-Feb-14 57.4000 57.6200 57.4000 57.5750 9353 116.55 2027 72 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)