Mar 14 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 191,727.59 million rupees Open interest* : 2,634,725 Total Traded Quantity : 3,479,573 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Mar-13 70.7400 70.8125 70.3300 70.4425 35103 4185.18 59302 6983 EURINR 26-Apr-13 71.1150 71.2200 70.8000 70.8900 19820 457.04 6439 910 EURINR 29-May-13 71.4200 71.5500 71.2100 71.2900 2029 49.92 700 135 EURINR 26-Jun-13 71.5000 71.5000 71.5000 71.5000 310 1.43 20 2 EURINR 29-Jul-13 71.8000 71.8000 71.8000 71.8000 291 0.14 2 1 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 81.8100 81.8100 81.1050 81.4350 13382 2229.88 27390 5334 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 81.9700 82.1500 81.5975 81.9325 4823 186.41 2276 537 GBPINR 29-May-13 82.3950 82.5500 82.0350 82.3000 447 17.72 215 36 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 82.5000 83.0000 82.5000 83.0000 1 0.66 8 2 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 56.9025 57.0400 56.3450 56.5775 23290 2540.66 44843 7098 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 57.3000 57.4350 56.7525 57.0050 2824 133.61 2340 667 JPYINR 29-May-13 57.6975 57.6975 57.1200 57.3000 268 11.97 209 42 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 57.5700 57.5700 57.5700 57.5700 521 0.40 7 2 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 57.5100 58.0000 57.5100 57.7500 20 1.44 25 19 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.5325 54.6800 54.3125 54.5000 1492834 164583.72 3020580 88467 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.8900 55.0425 54.6975 54.8725 619455 14123.12 257480 12481 USDINR 29-May-13 55.1900 55.3400 55.0200 55.1825 159663 1963.98 35610 1565 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.5125 55.6075 55.3000 55.4625 64931 696.14 12559 495 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.7375 55.8900 55.5875 55.7350 30326 101.77 1826 180 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.0350 56.1800 55.8750 56.0350 31325 61.72 1101 69 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.3700 56.4100 56.1150 56.2700 46146 38.57 686 25 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.5650 56.5700 56.3325 56.4700 23343 10.06 178 8 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.9000 56.9000 56.7100 56.7100 18996 0.11 2 2 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.1000 57.1000 57.0000 57.0025 17971 17.27 303 6 USDINR 29-Jan-14 57.4900 57.5000 57.2375 57.2550 15972 84.90 1483 13 USDINR 26-Feb-14 57.6000 57.7500 57.4800 57.6225 10634 229.77 3989 100 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)