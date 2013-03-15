Mar 15 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 153,153.7 million rupees Open interest* : 2,645,893 Total Traded Quantity : 2,783,470 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Mar-13 70.6775 70.8900 70.5525 70.7950 36748 4447.92 62900 6187 EURINR 26-Apr-13 71.0100 71.3375 71.0100 71.2475 21674 470.38 6609 780 EURINR 29-May-13 71.3500 71.6650 70.9700 71.6100 2021 16.16 226 75 EURINR 26-Jun-13 71.7000 71.8000 71.7000 71.8000 307 1.79 25 4 EURINR 29-Oct-13 73.0000 73.0000 73.0000 73.0000 4 0.15 2 1 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 81.8925 82.2925 81.7350 82.1400 13655 2082.52 25395 5470 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 82.4650 82.7825 82.2400 82.6575 5072 221.58 2685 622 GBPINR 29-May-13 82.5000 83.1900 82.5000 83.0075 723 46.96 567 94 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 82.9800 85.3200 82.9800 83.8275 41 0.50 6 6 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 56.5925 56.6600 56.3600 56.4650 24041 1985.83 35149 5389 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 56.9575 57.0750 56.7875 56.8775 3091 120.79 2123 567 JPYINR 29-May-13 57.2500 57.3500 56.3200 57.0600 312 6.68 117 48 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.5700 521 0.17 3 3 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 58.0000 58.0000 57.5000 57.5000 20 0.58 10 2 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.3700 54.3700 54.1175 54.1950 1470716 127982.52 2359592 73104 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.7525 54.8500 54.5000 54.5725 643117 13609.63 249184 11702 USDINR 29-May-13 55.0150 55.0350 54.8325 54.9000 163740 1270.58 23120 1484 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.3225 55.3225 55.1100 55.1825 64689 170.49 3088 335 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.5600 55.6000 55.4100 55.4775 30357 98.22 1769 160 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.8525 55.8875 55.7000 55.7525 33089 181.77 3255 109 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.0700 56.1100 55.9650 55.9925 46034 10.48 187 23 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.3500 56.5300 56.2600 56.2600 23199 11.75 208 6 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.6000 56.6000 56.5600 56.5600 18995 0.40 7 2 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.9150 56.9150 56.8000 56.8875 18056 11.83 208 41 USDINR 29-Jan-14 57.2500 57.2500 57.1000 57.1000 15973 7.66 134 32 USDINR 26-Feb-14 57.5200 57.5200 57.3325 57.3525 9698 396.38 6901 71 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)