Mar 18 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 143,242.67 million rupees Open interest* : 2,599,494 Total Traded Quantity : 2,593,785 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Mar-13 70.4000 70.5950 69.5625 70.3250 39714 4707.45 67006 6865 EURINR 26-Apr-13 70.8425 70.8900 70.5800 70.7925 22161 584.18 8260 1099 EURINR 29-May-13 71.0350 71.2500 70.9200 71.1750 2172 32.57 458 84 EURINR 26-Jun-13 71.4550 71.5000 71.2875 71.5000 311 3.71 52 15 EURINR 29-Jul-13 71.8300 71.8300 71.8300 71.8300 289 0.14 2 1 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 82.2000 82.2675 81.9300 82.1225 12172 1766.97 21522 4049 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 82.7100 82.7875 82.4725 82.6450 5256 204.08 2470 458 GBPINR 29-May-13 83.1975 83.1975 82.8750 83.0425 633 15.84 191 26 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 57.2600 58.0000 57.1150 57.2000 17243 3492.94 60847 8556 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 57.7000 58.1050 56.9300 57.5875 3251 289.47 5011 1181 JPYINR 29-May-13 58.0000 58.3800 57.8000 57.8425 394 11.85 204 69 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.4400 54.4875 54.2250 54.2975 1360803 109665.54 2017725 60944 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.7200 54.8250 54.6050 54.6725 685008 19140.95 349770 12236 USDINR 29-May-13 54.9300 55.1525 54.9300 55.0025 189633 2399.53 43593 1224 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.3700 55.4300 55.2200 55.2925 64766 552.99 9996 388 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.6500 55.7100 55.5000 55.5650 30370 102.91 1851 133 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.8200 56.0250 54.7000 55.8650 33338 75.92 1358 80 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.2700 56.2700 56.1000 56.1425 46107 146.69 2612 35 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.4500 56.5300 56.3700 56.3700 23199 2.43 43 4 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.7000 56.8350 56.6400 56.6400 18996 22.76 401 16 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.0000 57.0025 56.9000 56.9000 18045 0.97 17 7 USDINR 29-Jan-14 57.3275 57.3500 57.1625 57.1625 15972 2.12 37 29 USDINR 26-Feb-14 57.5200 57.5700 57.4000 57.4375 9661 20.65 359 60 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month.