Mar 19 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 277,587.8 million rupees Open interest* : 2,647,216 Total Traded Quantity : 5,055,977 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Mar-13 70.1650 70.6250 69.9500 70.5400 31031 5109.53 72637 8071 EURINR 26-Apr-13 70.6000 71.0775 70.4500 71.0100 22338 750.43 10594 1400 EURINR 29-May-13 71.0125 71.4200 70.7850 71.3600 2201 22.33 314 84 EURINR 26-Jun-13 71.2500 71.5400 71.2500 71.4500 358 3.50 49 6 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 81.8625 82.4900 81.5300 82.3925 12967 2604.36 31738 5662 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 82.4525 83.0000 82.0700 82.8975 5430 366.95 4445 984 GBPINR 29-May-13 82.7000 83.2750 82.5000 83.2325 825 37.67 454 96 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 83.4150 83.4150 83.2525 83.2525 43 0.17 2 2 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 56.6950 57.2975 56.5125 57.1875 17226 2605.64 45752 7184 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 57.0100 57.6750 56.9700 57.5700 5051 391.42 6827 1331 JPYINR 29-May-13 58.1025 58.1025 57.2100 57.8700 460 8.83 153 60 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 57.9225 57.9900 57.9225 57.9250 519 0.58 10 9 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.1500 54.5925 53.9800 54.4800 1330818 220309.17 4054693 109272 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.6000 54.9725 54.3700 54.8700 755370 39453.09 720970 27792 USDINR 29-May-13 54.9200 55.2850 54.7100 55.1850 197520 4255.12 77332 3139 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.2000 55.5600 55.0100 55.4800 66412 975.60 17650 799 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.4275 55.8400 55.3000 55.7550 32280 356.70 6407 368 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.6600 56.1100 55.5800 56.0350 33768 127.72 2287 160 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.9200 56.3975 55.8850 56.3000 46693 51.15 909 66 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.0900 57.0900 56.2000 56.4975 23194 12.73 225 17 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.6000 56.9200 56.4700 56.7600 18995 9.41 166 10 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.7500 57.1900 56.7000 57.0825 18035 6.08 107 24 USDINR 29-Jan-14 57.0000 57.5000 56.9300 57.4000 15972 23.07 404 31 USDINR 26-Feb-14 57.2500 57.7200 57.2100 57.6300 9710 106.64 1852 122 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)