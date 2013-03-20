Mar 20 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 159,929.98 million rupees Open interest* : 2,578,242 Total Traded Quantity : 2,889,366 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Mar-13 70.3500 70.4050 70.0400 70.3350 26730 3880.84 55249 6728 EURINR 26-Apr-13 70.8200 70.8850 70.5350 70.8150 23534 578.28 8177 1352 EURINR 29-May-13 71.0100 71.2575 70.9000 71.1800 2677 73.08 1028 156 EURINR 26-Jun-13 71.3000 71.3000 71.3000 71.3000 358 0.07 1 1 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 82.4550 82.5725 81.8975 82.3750 11794 3069.06 37316 6506 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 82.9625 83.1000 82.4375 82.9125 6506 496.28 5994 1191 GBPINR 29-May-13 83.2500 83.4000 82.8500 83.2600 838 28.67 345 80 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 83.9875 83.9875 83.5000 83.5000 42 1.92 23 2 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 57.5000 57.5025 57.0525 57.0850 16037 1643.44 28716 4667 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 57.0400 57.8900 57.0400 57.4800 4573 189.02 3280 793 JPYINR 29-May-13 57.7500 58.1200 57.7500 57.8000 483 3.48 60 24 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 58.6000 58.6000 58.1200 58.1200 524 0.70 12 5 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 58.7000 58.7000 58.1200 58.4500 18 0.47 8 5 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.6025 54.6500 54.3500 54.4450 1216722 123708.00 2271166 64839 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.9550 55.0325 54.7525 54.8550 793160 22779.03 415210 17845 USDINR 29-May-13 55.2500 55.3500 55.0750 55.1900 207259 2425.34 43954 2008 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.6000 55.6300 55.3600 55.4750 65679 281.48 5075 334 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.9000 55.9000 55.6550 55.7650 35240 476.28 8539 293 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.0500 56.2025 55.9300 56.0425 33368 141.22 2520 147 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.4400 56.4400 56.2000 56.3050 46838 31.87 566 58 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.7000 56.7000 56.4800 56.6225 23198 52.36 925 61 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.8100 56.9475 56.8025 56.8700 18995 11.14 196 24 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.0100 57.1100 57.0000 57.1100 18039 0.97 17 13 USDINR 29-Jan-14 57.4000 57.4525 57.4000 57.4450 15967 7.64 133 10 USDINR 26-Feb-14 57.7000 57.7050 57.5500 57.6100 9663 49.35 856 64 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)