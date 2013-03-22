Mar 22 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 139,570.6 million rupees Open interest* : 2,602,087 Total Traded Quantity : 2,526,688 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Mar-13 70.4750 70.4750 70.1150 70.4100 21964 3777.69 53748 5920 EURINR 26-Apr-13 72.3100 72.3100 70.6200 70.9075 28714 773.36 10925 1658 EURINR 29-May-13 71.0500 71.3000 70.9625 71.2650 3160 61.77 868 89 EURINR 29-Oct-13 73.0000 73.0000 73.0000 73.0000 4 0.07 1 1 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 82.5600 82.7900 82.4700 82.6325 9833 1293.77 15656 3599 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 83.1100 83.2975 83.0200 83.1300 9695 412.14 4956 1244 GBPINR 29-May-13 83.5375 83.6400 83.3200 83.4700 1085 13.45 161 47 JPYINR 27-Mar-13 57.3325 57.7775 57.2150 57.3900 13866 2550.04 44358 8142 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 58.0000 58.4975 57.6375 57.8500 5988 902.67 15571 3029 JPYINR 29-May-13 58.7500 58.7500 57.3000 58.1225 850 39.77 683 148 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 58.4975 58.6000 58.3500 58.3500 525 0.47 8 7 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 58.8000 58.8000 58.7000 58.7500 18 0.12 2 2 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.3950 54.4600 54.3000 54.3525 1021405 92222.37 1695794 43947 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.7650 54.8750 54.7225 54.7700 964985 33292.10 607499 19950 USDINR 29-May-13 55.0100 55.2175 55.0100 55.1125 250118 3198.31 58005 1718 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.4200 55.5000 55.3800 55.3975 65825 429.96 7756 318 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.7000 55.8000 55.6975 55.7000 34828 193.56 3472 155 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.9850 56.0875 55.9775 55.9950 35932 216.20 3858 98 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.2300 56.3100 56.2275 56.3000 46199 29.15 518 12 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.4000 56.6800 56.4000 56.5000 23206 1.75 31 10 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.7975 56.9900 56.7500 56.7500 18995 34.64 609 8 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.1000 57.1750 57.0525 57.0525 18255 16.51 289 16 USDINR 29-Jan-14 57.4050 57.5000 57.3975 57.4050 15968 13.84 241 12 USDINR 26-Feb-14 57.6100 57.7700 57.6100 57.7400 10669 96.90 1679 64 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)