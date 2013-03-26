Mar 26 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 99,434.74 million rupees Open interest* : 1,844,944 Total Traded Quantity : 1,791,447 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Apr-13 70.4000 70.4600 70.1925 70.4250 38278 3735.63 53097 6619 EURINR 29-May-13 70.7700 70.8250 70.6000 70.8025 4818 195.80 2768 483 EURINR 26-Jun-13 71.1000 71.1000 70.9000 71.0350 337 6.82 96 26 EURINR 29-Jul-13 71.4500 71.4500 70.9400 71.0550 306 2.93 41 7 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 82.9425 83.0475 82.8100 82.9000 11990 1266.45 15275 3659 GBPINR 29-May-13 83.3675 83.4500 83.2050 83.2750 1452 93.14 1118 293 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 83.7100 83.7100 83.6000 83.6000 50 1.93 23 6 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 57.9025 58.1625 57.8525 57.9850 12215 1715.72 29567 6720 JPYINR 29-May-13 58.2525 58.4575 58.1750 58.2950 1342 54.30 931 398 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 58.6000 58.7500 58.5000 58.7500 580 2.40 41 17 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 59.7000 59.7000 59.7000 59.7000 28 0.60 10 1 JPYINR 27-Mar-14 58.5000 58.5000 58.5000 58.5000 5 0.29 5 1 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.6400 54.7275 54.5550 54.7025 1213427 85618.80 1566639 44602 USDINR 29-May-13 54.9700 55.0500 54.8825 55.0225 277747 3580.04 65116 3500 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.3050 55.3325 55.1800 55.3125 73133 837.89 15160 605 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.6000 55.6300 55.4900 55.6225 37270 862.42 15522 403 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.8700 55.9300 55.7800 55.9125 33929 852.65 15270 220 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.1200 56.2200 56.0450 56.1900 48866 425.87 7604 137 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.4000 56.5250 56.3325 56.4850 23214 13.08 232 17 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.7275 56.8050 56.6000 56.7400 19000 51.58 909 17 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.9375 57.0950 56.8900 57.0825 18335 28.40 498 21 USDINR 29-Jan-14 57.3800 57.3800 57.1000 57.3575 15774 5.44 95 13 USDINR 26-Feb-14 57.7000 57.7000 57.4625 57.5800 11736 8.12 141 25 USDINR 27-Mar-14 57.7225 57.8400 57.7000 57.8050 1112 74.45 1289 62 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)