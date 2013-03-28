Mar 28 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 105,022.84 million rupees Open interest* : 1,795,428 Total Traded Quantity : 1,893,370 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Apr-13 70.1200 70.1200 69.8100 70.0275 38930 4132.67 59064 6992 EURINR 29-May-13 70.5000 70.5000 70.2000 70.4175 5343 242.30 3444 617 EURINR 26-Jun-13 70.7925 70.7925 70.5500 70.5750 334 2.05 29 11 EURINR 29-Jul-13 71.0000 71.0000 71.0000 71.0000 306 0.07 1 1 EURINR 29-Oct-13 72.3000 72.3000 72.3000 72.3000 3 0.07 1 1 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 82.8125 82.9200 82.6375 82.7375 11092 1156.38 13969 3348 GBPINR 29-May-13 83.2425 83.3325 83.0325 83.1625 1442 30.78 370 164 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 83.4000 83.7600 83.4000 83.4000 44 2.67 32 10 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 58.3000 58.3200 57.9825 58.0350 12561 1287.72 22155 4542 JPYINR 29-May-13 58.5075 58.5575 58.3000 58.3300 1757 72.71 1245 311 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 58.8000 58.8000 58.6000 58.6000 580 0.59 10 4 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 58.6000 59.2000 58.6000 58.9000 28 0.24 4 4 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.7550 54.8100 54.6150 54.6750 1159745 92785.67 1696787 38817 USDINR 29-May-13 55.1000 55.1300 54.9375 54.9900 284306 3855.80 70105 2781 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.4000 55.4100 55.2400 55.2800 72051 485.05 8771 507 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.6500 55.6900 55.5450 55.5825 35879 676.85 12174 236 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.0000 56.0000 55.8400 55.8675 33957 174.85 3129 102 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.2300 56.2300 56.1200 56.1675 47752 92.09 1655 30 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.5425 56.5775 56.4100 56.5075 23280 10.29 182 23 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.7000 56.8000 56.6300 56.7000 18996 1.08 19 7 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.0825 57.0825 56.9750 56.9800 18312 2.80 49 7 USDINR 29-Jan-14 57.2800 57.2800 57.2500 57.2500 15774 1.20 21 2 USDINR 26-Feb-14 57.5850 57.5850 57.5000 57.5050 11737 2.65 46 15 USDINR 27-Mar-14 57.8200 57.8200 57.7200 57.7900 1219 6.24 108 20 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)