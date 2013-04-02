Apr 2 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 102,387.37 million rupees Open interest* : 1,847,961 Total Traded Quantity : 1,838,147 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Apr-13 70.3000 70.4100 70.0750 70.1250 33015 4339.14 61767 7386 EURINR 29-May-13 70.6325 70.7625 70.4500 70.4875 5553 316.11 4478 557 EURINR 26-Jun-13 70.9500 71.0000 70.7525 70.7525 366 2.98 42 11 EURINR 28-Aug-13 71.2000 71.2350 71.2000 71.2050 91 3.56 50 3 EURINR 27-Mar-14 72.0100 72.0100 72.0100 72.0100 1 0.07 1 1 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 83.2550 83.3800 82.8825 82.9125 11123 1709.49 20563 4230 GBPINR 29-May-13 83.7825 83.7825 83.2925 83.3250 1819 142.86 1711 386 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 83.9300 84.0500 83.5775 83.5775 95 9.46 113 20 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 84.2000 84.2000 83.8400 83.8700 81 13.76 164 11 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 58.8700 58.9950 58.4700 58.5250 15643 3153.64 53678 8780 JPYINR 29-May-13 59.2750 59.2750 58.7700 58.8450 2803 247.46 4193 843 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 59.5500 59.5500 59.1000 59.1150 587 3.45 58 25 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 59.7500 59.7500 59.4000 59.4000 30 0.12 2 2 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.6675 54.7000 54.5725 54.6075 1191574 87596.83 1603341 39004 USDINR 29-May-13 54.9525 55.0175 54.9000 54.9375 298603 3689.38 67130 3435 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.2100 55.3125 55.2000 55.2350 74175 414.74 7505 417 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.5050 55.6150 55.5050 55.5500 40714 455.78 8205 185 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.8500 55.9000 55.7900 55.8300 34923 152.85 2738 71 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.0850 56.1800 56.0800 56.1150 47394 86.56 1542 57 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.4850 56.4950 56.3900 56.4050 23297 16.15 286 15 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.8000 56.8000 56.6200 56.6975 18996 28.51 502 9 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.0000 57.0000 56.9000 56.9150 18327 1.37 24 11 USDINR 29-Jan-14 57.4000 57.4000 57.2975 57.3000 15774 0.98 17 4 USDINR 26-Feb-14 57.6450 57.6450 57.5100 57.5100 11737 0.52 9 5 USDINR 27-Mar-14 58.2500 58.2500 57.6975 57.7700 1240 1.62 28 15 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)