Apr 3 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 96,948.79 million rupees Open interest* : 1,841,419 Total Traded Quantity : 1,743,288 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Apr-13 70.1225 70.2525 69.9425 70.1800 33340 2392.71 34124 4897 EURINR 29-May-13 70.4500 70.6250 70.3500 70.5750 9533 445.17 6312 540 EURINR 26-Jun-13 70.7100 70.9300 70.6500 70.8450 412 9.13 129 37 EURINR 29-Jul-13 70.8225 71.1000 70.8225 71.1000 313 0.50 7 2 EURINR 28-Aug-13 71.2000 71.2000 71.2000 71.2000 90 0.07 1 1 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 82.6650 82.8100 82.4350 82.7300 10312 2048.49 24803 4586 GBPINR 29-May-13 83.0325 83.2200 82.8500 83.1725 2229 126.37 1522 415 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 83.3500 83.5000 83.2300 83.5000 316 37.11 445 65 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 83.6000 83.6000 83.6000 83.6000 2 0.08 1 1 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 58.9700 58.9700 58.3600 58.5575 14933 1665.49 28481 4315 JPYINR 29-May-13 58.7450 58.8925 58.6825 58.8725 3250 128.44 2185 446 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 59.1000 59.2200 59.0500 59.1900 591 0.95 16 10 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 58.6000 60.9700 58.6000 60.9700 0 0.24 4 3 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.7600 54.7950 54.6500 54.7500 1148025 81865.65 1496379 41617 USDINR 29-May-13 55.0500 55.1225 54.9850 55.0875 324000 5367.14 97523 4260 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.3900 55.4100 55.2825 55.3900 80252 1149.00 20763 680 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.6900 55.7250 55.6000 55.7000 40599 717.84 12901 284 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.0000 56.0000 55.8750 55.9725 35776 421.73 7540 182 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.2100 56.2700 56.1600 56.2425 47734 430.99 7661 112 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.5050 56.5300 56.4425 56.5300 23280 31.23 553 20 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.7000 56.8300 56.6975 56.7300 19096 78.99 1393 24 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.9300 57.0800 56.9300 57.0800 18328 0.11 2 2 USDINR 29-Jan-14 57.3000 57.3000 57.3000 57.3000 15774 0.23 4 2 USDINR 26-Feb-14 57.5600 57.6600 57.5600 57.6600 11737 9.28 161 12 USDINR 27-Mar-14 57.7700 57.9000 57.7450 57.8500 1497 21.85 378 31 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)