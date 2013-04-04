Apr 4 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 152,096.93 million rupees Open interest* : 2,047,441 Total Traded Quantity : 2,722,429 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Apr-13 70.3300 70.6500 70.3300 70.6250 33996 4125.33 58504 7549 EURINR 29-May-13 70.7500 71.0350 70.7325 71.0050 8961 308.29 4348 712 EURINR 26-Jun-13 71.0250 71.3600 71.0250 71.3275 527 10.68 150 37 EURINR 29-Jul-13 71.5000 71.5000 71.5000 71.5000 313 1.79 25 1 EURINR 28-Aug-13 71.3050 71.3050 71.3050 71.3050 91 0.07 1 1 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 82.8975 83.2125 82.6325 83.1375 10676 2431.15 29302 5659 GBPINR 29-May-13 83.2975 83.6400 83.0800 83.5800 2743 242.09 2903 600 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 83.7500 83.8575 83.5000 83.8575 343 5.78 69 28 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 58.9200 59.1275 57.4800 57.7900 16603 5981.85 102763 15854 JPYINR 29-May-13 59.2775 59.4375 57.8300 58.1150 3889 520.54 8894 1902 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 59.4900 59.7000 58.1025 58.4250 685 34.09 580 102 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 59.8975 59.8975 58.5000 58.5000 27 0.24 4 4 JPYINR 27-Mar-14 65.5000 65.5000 61.0000 63.2500 6 0.13 2 2 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.8050 55.1800 54.7725 55.1625 1314418 127911.18 2325146 71256 USDINR 29-May-13 55.1175 55.5075 55.1050 55.4875 347705 8390.82 151631 8079 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.4075 55.8000 55.4075 55.7825 88812 1296.81 23299 1471 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.7400 56.1075 55.7350 56.0925 40805 326.16 5831 351 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.0200 56.3875 56.0150 56.3700 37519 204.71 3639 235 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.2800 56.6475 56.2800 56.6300 48006 23.44 415 82 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.5800 56.9675 56.5800 56.9200 23528 150.71 2658 70 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.9800 57.1500 56.9475 57.1050 19096 15.96 280 18 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.1000 57.4975 57.1000 57.4800 18328 10.16 177 40 USDINR 29-Jan-14 57.5500 57.8200 57.4900 57.7900 15772 6.75 117 26 USDINR 26-Feb-14 57.8400 58.0500 57.7500 58.0000 11786 9.62 166 27 USDINR 27-Mar-14 57.9000 58.2500 57.9000 58.2125 2806 88.58 1525 226 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)