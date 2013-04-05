Apr 5 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 114,875.56 million rupees Open interest* : 1,947,576 Total Traded Quantity : 2,051,370 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Apr-13 71.0725 71.2950 71.0525 71.1875 37881 3489.84 49019 6178 EURINR 29-May-13 71.4875 71.6975 71.4650 71.5950 10621 416.23 5813 846 EURINR 26-Jun-13 71.5500 71.9800 71.5500 71.9050 846 40.91 569 90 EURINR 29-Jul-13 72.1000 72.2500 72.1000 72.2500 344 3.83 53 5 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 83.6625 83.9500 83.6625 83.8250 13114 1768.27 21090 4043 GBPINR 29-May-13 83.7875 84.3800 83.7875 84.2750 3899 212.24 2518 526 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 84.6000 84.7000 84.5175 84.7000 445 9.81 116 33 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 84.7025 84.8500 84.7000 84.8025 127 4.07 48 10 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 84.9000 85.0000 84.9000 85.0000 12 0.93 11 5 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 56.8700 57.5900 56.8000 57.3100 16420 4226.55 73868 11029 JPYINR 29-May-13 57.5000 57.9000 57.1700 57.6425 4097 371.20 6450 1077 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 57.6000 58.1500 57.6000 58.0850 655 8.69 150 42 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 58.5000 58.5000 58.1850 58.4500 29 0.35 6 4 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.0600 55.1775 55.0350 55.1050 1200353 95504.97 1733090 49192 USDINR 29-May-13 55.4125 55.5075 55.3650 55.4300 343594 6997.70 126224 5382 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.7200 55.8025 55.6700 55.7325 92313 636.65 11423 605 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.0550 56.1100 55.9725 56.0400 43873 547.40 9766 331 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.3175 56.3750 56.2600 56.3275 38364 222.09 3944 229 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.6000 56.6425 56.5200 56.5800 48370 55.84 987 115 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.9000 56.9675 56.7950 56.8550 23560 26.55 467 43 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.1050 57.2175 57.1050 57.1225 19154 40.06 701 27 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.3400 57.5000 57.3050 57.4300 18838 227.98 3966 67 USDINR 29-Jan-14 57.7500 57.7800 57.6500 57.7350 15756 1.67 29 6 USDINR 26-Feb-14 57.9500 58.0900 57.9025 57.9950 11776 33.58 579 43 USDINR 27-Mar-14 57.9925 58.2900 57.9925 58.2275 3135 28.12 483 98 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)