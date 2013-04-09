Apr 9 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 121,970.04 million rupees Open interest* : 2,035,917 Total Traded Quantity : 2,199,680 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Apr-13 71.3525 71.4700 71.1175 71.4300 43825 2860.15 40119 5341 EURINR 29-May-13 71.7700 71.9125 71.5650 71.8700 14724 238.10 3319 522 EURINR 26-Jun-13 72.1000 72.2575 71.9000 72.2075 1305 18.32 254 55 EURINR 29-Jul-13 72.2500 72.4500 72.2500 72.3500 448 0.94 13 5 EURINR 28-Aug-13 72.8000 72.8000 72.8000 72.8000 102 0.07 1 1 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 83.6000 83.9025 83.3000 83.7550 11664 2017.10 24142 4730 GBPINR 29-May-13 84.0000 84.3775 83.7825 84.2050 3958 280.73 3341 733 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 84.5000 84.6225 84.1700 84.5550 523 11.30 134 35 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 55.1975 55.5350 55.0350 55.4050 30743 4272.93 77358 10248 JPYINR 29-May-13 55.4825 55.8875 55.4000 55.7475 4393 401.38 7227 1102 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 55.6650 56.1000 55.6650 56.0500 840 19.43 348 70 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 56.2000 56.3325 56.1975 56.2050 133 8.43 150 14 JPYINR 27-Mar-14 57.0000 57.0000 57.0000 57.0000 3 0.06 1 1 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.7100 54.8225 54.5900 54.7775 1223968 102101.59 1866768 59089 USDINR 29-May-13 55.0600 55.1575 54.9425 55.1150 379582 7753.00 140922 6462 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.3600 55.4550 55.2450 55.4150 92045 798.48 14434 832 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.6725 55.7850 55.5600 55.7375 45652 421.33 7572 310 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.9200 56.0625 55.8450 56.0225 40334 499.10 8926 256 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.2000 56.3500 56.1300 56.2875 48036 38.27 681 77 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.4000 57.4000 56.4500 56.5800 23539 1.70 30 12 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.7100 56.9000 56.7100 56.8000 19152 4.14 73 8 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.1000 57.3250 57.0000 57.1875 19217 24.76 434 20 USDINR 29-Jan-14 57.4000 57.5750 57.3500 57.4375 15756 2.64 46 8 USDINR 26-Feb-14 57.8000 57.8000 57.5550 57.7000 11777 12.10 210 18 USDINR 27-Mar-14 57.9975 58.0350 57.7000 58.0000 4198 183.98 3177 74 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)