Apr 10 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 117,181.26 million rupees Open interest* : 2,002,595 Total Traded Quantity : 2,123,309 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Apr-13 71.3500 71.5800 71.3425 71.5475 51145 2469.60 34543 3943 EURINR 29-May-13 71.8125 72.0025 71.8125 71.9800 14606 201.11 2796 470 EURINR 26-Jun-13 72.1125 72.3300 72.1125 72.2850 1594 32.14 445 96 EURINR 29-Jul-13 72.5500 72.7275 72.5000 72.5000 451 0.94 13 8 EURINR 28-Aug-13 72.7000 72.7000 72.7000 72.7000 102 0.36 5 1 EURINR 26-Sep-13 73.0000 73.0000 72.3000 72.3000 2 0.15 2 2 EURINR 27-Mar-14 72.6000 75.9900 72.6000 75.9900 1 3.70 50 13 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 83.6150 83.7700 83.5825 83.6175 12119 1145.63 13693 2744 GBPINR 29-May-13 84.1275 84.2200 84.0300 84.0725 3987 166.88 1984 436 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 84.5950 84.5950 84.4575 84.5150 521 2.20 26 6 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 55.1075 55.2600 54.9100 54.9500 35680 3448.63 62631 7314 JPYINR 29-May-13 55.5225 55.6200 55.2775 55.3075 4464 376.39 6790 869 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 56.7800 56.7800 55.5175 55.5825 844 8.03 144 37 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 56.0000 56.0000 56.0000 56.0000 133 0.06 1 1 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.5600 54.6875 54.5025 54.6500 1180347 99157.75 1815530 52648 USDINR 29-May-13 54.9975 55.0175 54.8625 54.9800 380105 7761.67 141242 6658 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.2150 55.3175 55.1650 55.2800 89586 1873.52 33906 1078 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.5450 55.6400 55.5275 55.5950 45449 243.83 4387 201 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.8700 55.9200 55.8125 55.8950 40235 150.08 2686 136 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.1300 56.2050 56.0850 56.1675 47757 34.48 614 74 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.3625 56.5375 56.3625 56.4400 23541 1.69 30 15 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.7000 56.7200 56.7000 56.7200 19150 2.44 43 3 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.0375 57.1225 56.9900 57.0825 19077 70.93 1244 26 USDINR 29-Jan-14 57.3000 57.4000 57.3000 57.3500 15756 1.43 25 9 USDINR 26-Feb-14 57.5900 57.6900 57.5450 57.6900 11758 19.63 341 21 USDINR 27-Mar-14 57.8000 57.8925 57.7625 57.8350 4185 7.98 138 34 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)