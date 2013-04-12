Apr 12 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 139,813.64 million rupees Open interest* : 2,061,288 Total Traded Quantity : 2,527,487 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Apr-13 71.5425 71.6650 71.3175 71.4200 48532 2781.30 38917 5009 EURINR 29-May-13 71.9600 72.0700 71.7350 71.8175 15418 280.66 3904 610 EURINR 26-Jun-13 72.3500 72.3775 72.0000 72.1500 1822 25.32 351 58 EURINR 29-Jul-13 72.6000 72.6000 72.3325 72.4000 496 4.50 62 9 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 83.9100 84.1100 83.7525 84.0100 15046 2110.11 25125 4372 GBPINR 29-May-13 84.3900 84.5500 84.2900 84.4575 4562 271.50 3216 605 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 84.9000 84.9000 84.6500 84.7450 628 35.19 415 44 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 54.7800 55.3825 54.7800 55.1825 35317 3483.52 63235 7393 JPYINR 29-May-13 55.2275 55.7200 55.1800 55.5150 4793 274.21 4950 732 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 55.5225 55.9900 55.5225 55.7700 863 8.59 154 35 JPYINR 27-Mar-14 58.5000 58.5000 58.5000 58.5000 2 0.06 1 1 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.5200 54.7625 54.4800 54.6900 1214726 119033.77 2178558 61657 USDINR 29-May-13 54.8500 55.0750 54.8250 55.0025 389199 8824.93 160595 8202 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.1400 55.3700 55.1400 55.3075 93332 1514.92 27420 1120 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.5000 55.6950 55.4750 55.6200 49731 437.08 7863 305 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.8000 55.9800 55.7600 55.9075 41270 184.94 3310 175 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.0725 56.2500 56.0425 56.1850 48109 47.21 841 73 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.4400 56.5000 56.3500 56.4400 23540 4.00 71 12 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.6525 56.8500 56.6525 56.7400 19150 0.45 8 8 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.9000 57.1500 56.9000 57.1300 19118 4.17 73 19 USDINR 29-Jan-14 57.3000 57.3600 57.2500 57.3600 15756 1.26 22 6 USDINR 26-Feb-14 57.2525 57.6975 57.2525 57.5325 11742 14.81 257 19 USDINR 27-Mar-14 57.8000 57.9475 57.7150 57.9050 8136 471.15 8139 131 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)