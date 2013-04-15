Apr 15 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 184,598.38 million rupees Open interest* : 2,174,188 Total Traded Quantity : 3,332,343 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Apr-13 71.8750 71.8750 71.4050 71.4775 48899 2981.59 41656 4431 EURINR 29-May-13 71.8900 72.1500 71.8400 71.9125 23696 1393.95 19360 1056 EURINR 26-Jun-13 72.3400 72.4300 72.1525 72.2500 1953 22.30 308 38 EURINR 29-Jul-13 72.5500 72.5500 72.5500 72.5500 494 0.15 2 1 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 83.9175 84.1400 83.6875 83.8125 12909 1936.79 23088 3847 GBPINR 29-May-13 84.4300 84.5200 84.1500 84.2725 5218 291.61 3459 557 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 84.6000 84.6000 84.5700 84.5700 628 4.65 55 3 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 85.6000 85.6000 85.6000 85.6000 16 0.60 7 3 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 55.8125 56.2500 55.6525 56.0225 21232 5134.88 91723 11294 JPYINR 29-May-13 56.2050 56.5475 55.9900 56.3425 4720 453.99 8070 1362 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 56.5000 56.8475 56.3000 56.6200 935 24.85 439 74 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 56.9300 56.9300 56.7200 56.8300 135 0.34 6 4 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.8000 54.9500 54.6600 54.7075 1263232 153075.83 2794685 74723 USDINR 29-May-13 55.1000 55.2400 54.9825 55.0450 459491 16979.13 308193 11442 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.3900 55.5200 55.2800 55.3475 90904 1452.24 26226 1371 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.7400 55.8300 55.6000 55.6650 51385 368.97 6625 366 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.9500 56.1075 55.8800 55.9525 41087 238.56 4262 219 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.3000 56.4000 56.1525 56.2425 48237 49.06 872 102 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.6125 56.6900 56.4500 56.5450 25046 104.38 1846 85 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.8500 56.8500 56.7500 56.7500 19151 0.11 2 2 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.4000 57.4525 57.0800 57.0800 19126 3.71 65 10 USDINR 29-Jan-14 57.4050 57.5450 57.3500 57.4500 15815 13.96 243 15 USDINR 26-Feb-14 57.6075 57.7500 57.6075 57.6675 11743 0.35 6 6 USDINR 27-Mar-14 57.9500 58.0500 57.8100 57.9000 8136 66.36 1145 51 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)