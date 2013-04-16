Apr 16 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 220,102.78 million rupees Open interest* : 2,455,030 Total Traded Quantity : 3,996,185 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Apr-13 71.4275 71.4275 70.9125 71.0975 44549 3830.77 53854 7211 EURINR 29-May-13 71.8450 71.8450 71.3425 71.5100 23454 1037.26 14498 1593 EURINR 26-Jun-13 72.0250 72.0700 71.6775 71.8500 1828 108.18 1506 152 EURINR 29-Jul-13 72.2000 72.2000 72.0000 72.0000 490 0.29 4 4 EURINR 28-Aug-13 72.6000 72.6000 72.6000 72.6000 104 0.22 3 1 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 83.6800 83.6800 82.9150 82.9875 10039 2261.73 27163 4547 GBPINR 29-May-13 84.1525 84.1525 83.3775 83.4350 7958 837.75 10008 1169 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 83.6000 84.3050 83.6000 83.8350 590 16.92 201 41 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 84.2025 84.2025 83.9500 83.9500 132 0.50 6 4 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 56.2250 56.2875 55.3025 55.4425 19283 3693.31 66214 8920 JPYINR 29-May-13 56.5500 56.5500 55.7100 55.7775 4177 615.53 10969 1637 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 56.5000 56.6775 56.0800 56.1650 942 28.77 511 93 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 56.5500 56.5500 56.0050 56.0050 132 0.39 7 5 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.7100 54.7350 54.1950 54.2300 1427706 171626.38 3153858 83443 USDINR 29-May-13 55.0500 55.0525 54.5175 54.5475 559873 28913.87 528158 20102 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.3250 55.3275 54.8375 54.8575 107410 4778.19 86840 3014 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.6350 55.6350 55.1750 55.1900 60774 1599.65 28950 900 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.9100 55.9200 55.4700 55.4850 39022 406.79 7316 377 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.1125 56.1125 55.7500 55.7675 47650 146.18 2616 231 USDINR 29-Oct-13 54.6550 56.4825 54.6550 56.0825 25151 41.35 735 87 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.6500 56.6675 56.3300 56.4300 19137 2.82 50 18 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.0000 57.0375 56.6625 56.6775 18969 19.07 336 40 USDINR 29-Jan-14 57.2500 57.2500 56.9525 56.9800 15760 20.42 358 46 USDINR 26-Feb-14 57.5000 57.5000 57.2200 57.2625 11735 35.44 618 59 USDINR 27-Mar-14 57.8975 57.8975 57.4100 57.4900 8165 81.01 1406 135 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)