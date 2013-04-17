Apr 17 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 271,189.14 million rupees Open interest* : 2,640,943 Total Traded Quantity : 4,967,832 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Apr-13 70.3675 71.5000 70.3675 71.2025 39322 4201.69 59031 7393 EURINR 29-May-13 71.5075 71.7700 71.3200 71.6050 26923 1482.74 20717 1910 EURINR 26-Jun-13 71.9000 72.0700 71.6150 71.8875 2092 126.32 1758 171 EURINR 27-Mar-14 74.3000 74.3000 74.3000 74.3000 1 0.07 1 1 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 82.8700 83.1375 82.5125 82.6925 9976 2163.53 26144 4271 GBPINR 29-May-13 83.4100 83.5650 82.9500 83.1325 8551 341.42 4102 959 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 83.8950 83.9275 83.3175 83.4675 416 21.30 255 75 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 83.7025 83.8000 83.7025 83.8000 138 0.50 6 6 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 55.1000 55.5925 54.7525 55.4850 18953 4082.05 74086 10738 JPYINR 29-May-13 55.4500 55.9375 55.0975 55.8150 5249 552.62 9969 2016 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 55.8200 56.2000 55.4225 56.0550 953 17.52 314 94 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 56.2200 56.3000 55.8200 56.2500 138 1.68 30 11 JPYINR 27-Mar-14 59.0000 59.0000 57.7900 58.5000 0 0.18 3 3 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.0400 54.2675 53.7825 54.2300 1450267 213070.54 3942468 99536 USDINR 29-May-13 54.3750 54.5600 54.0700 54.5175 714311 37321.14 686902 24809 USDINR 26-Jun-13 54.7000 54.8575 54.3800 54.8275 127306 4225.74 77398 3350 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.0250 55.1825 54.7125 55.1500 56739 1656.56 30147 1090 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.3000 55.4650 55.0125 55.4325 39308 412.68 7468 469 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.5400 55.7350 55.2725 55.7075 46789 641.50 11546 511 USDINR 29-Oct-13 55.9150 56.0825 55.6250 56.0125 20396 531.19 9513 268 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.8900 56.8900 55.9350 56.3525 19009 111.43 1981 97 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.6000 56.9900 56.2800 56.6250 18321 92.32 1632 86 USDINR 29-Jan-14 56.5500 56.9500 56.5500 56.9500 15760 84.40 1485 104 USDINR 26-Feb-14 57.1500 57.2000 56.8200 57.1875 11836 31.66 555 75 USDINR 27-Mar-14 56.9800 57.4700 56.7000 57.4225 8189 18.38 321 72 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)