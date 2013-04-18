Apr 18 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 244,681.51 million rupees Open interest* : 2,824,901 Total Traded Quantity : 4,482,089 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Apr-13 70.7475 70.8200 70.4125 70.5850 33002 3669.29 51967 6781 EURINR 29-May-13 71.3500 71.3500 70.8500 71.0000 26479 1128.97 15896 2219 EURINR 26-Jun-13 71.2925 71.6100 71.1600 71.3150 1774 91.30 1279 174 EURINR 29-Jul-13 71.9300 71.9300 71.4325 71.6500 493 1.15 16 7 EURINR 28-Aug-13 71.0000 72.2000 71.0000 72.1000 105 0.22 3 3 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 82.7000 82.7575 82.1800 82.4750 10071 1965.42 23840 4240 GBPINR 29-May-13 83.0100 83.1575 82.6075 82.8950 9459 498.91 6020 1295 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 83.3500 83.4550 83.0150 83.2300 411 26.24 315 85 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 83.9100 83.9100 83.3000 83.5200 139 0.25 3 3 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 55.3600 55.4375 54.8875 54.9525 21194 2937.75 53269 8906 JPYINR 29-May-13 55.6600 55.7700 55.2225 55.2675 7206 477.55 8614 1766 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 55.8000 56.0500 55.5500 55.5550 939 15.29 274 75 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 55.9000 55.9000 55.8200 55.8250 137 0.17 3 3 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.1600 54.2750 53.9500 54.0325 1501940 200274.53 3703662 85687 USDINR 29-May-13 54.5050 54.5650 54.2425 54.3125 836008 27937.63 514017 16880 USDINR 26-Jun-13 54.8125 54.8700 54.5475 54.6000 142147 3181.88 58220 2448 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.1750 55.2025 54.8800 54.9075 59277 1034.59 18813 737 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.4500 55.4775 55.1700 55.1850 40330 374.32 6777 256 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.6850 55.7000 55.4150 55.4300 46979 321.56 5796 227 USDINR 29-Oct-13 55.9350 56.0000 55.7025 55.7300 13836 560.81 10057 150 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.3000 56.3000 56.0000 56.0350 18604 46.12 822 30 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.5025 56.6000 56.3100 56.3200 18464 20.13 357 34 USDINR 29-Jan-14 57.6850 57.6850 56.6100 56.6375 15676 93.15 1643 75 USDINR 26-Feb-14 57.0000 57.1825 56.8900 56.9200 12022 17.77 312 40 USDINR 27-Mar-14 57.3100 57.4650 57.1525 57.2100 8209 6.53 114 27 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)