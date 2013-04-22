Apr 22 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 182,015.01 million rupees Open interest* : 2,887,245 Total Traded Quantity : 3,332,741 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Apr-13 70.5925 70.7775 70.5450 70.5875 28033 2316.27 32777 4116 EURINR 29-May-13 70.9775 71.1450 70.9300 70.9750 29989 614.59 8651 1024 EURINR 26-Jun-13 71.4025 71.4300 71.2500 71.2825 1930 36.39 510 81 EURINR 29-Jul-13 71.6500 71.6500 71.6075 71.6075 544 3.65 51 5 EURINR 28-Aug-13 72.2000 72.2000 72.2000 72.2000 107 0.14 2 2 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 82.2400 82.6600 82.2250 82.4350 8213 1812.03 21972 3429 GBPINR 29-May-13 82.6650 83.0100 82.6500 82.8325 9274 254.55 3073 761 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 82.9850 83.3000 82.9850 83.2675 406 3.99 48 25 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 83.4000 83.6500 83.4000 83.5900 156 5.85 70 32 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 84.5200 84.5200 83.0000 83.8000 83 5.79 69 6 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 54.1475 54.4450 54.0675 54.2925 23764 2565.05 47257 5765 JPYINR 29-May-13 54.7025 54.7500 54.3250 54.6125 8505 468.73 8586 1650 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 55.5525 55.5525 54.6600 54.8800 1192 26.35 480 67 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 55.5000 55.5000 55.1500 55.1500 135 0.22 4 4 USDINR 26-Apr-13 53.9500 54.2500 53.9275 54.1125 1406377 140901.49 2603068 62795 USDINR 29-May-13 54.2625 54.4975 54.1025 54.3675 969774 28537.05 524702 16655 USDINR 26-Jun-13 54.5000 54.7650 54.5000 54.6825 159493 3366.99 61573 2014 USDINR 29-Jul-13 54.8600 55.0700 54.8600 54.9775 64568 762.76 13866 538 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.1550 55.3400 55.1350 55.2475 40551 211.21 3822 196 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.4200 55.5800 55.3900 55.4800 47098 40.58 731 95 USDINR 29-Oct-13 55.7000 55.8900 55.6700 55.7625 13830 7.08 127 39 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.0000 56.2050 56.0000 56.0550 18604 9.21 164 15 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.3975 56.4000 56.3400 56.3400 18464 0.96 17 3 USDINR 29-Jan-14 56.6500 56.7825 56.5600 56.6950 15662 7.54 133 14 USDINR 26-Feb-14 56.5000 57.0700 56.5000 57.0000 12022 2.22 39 8 USDINR 27-Mar-14 56.8850 57.3500 56.8850 57.2725 8471 54.32 949 60 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)