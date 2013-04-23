Apr 23 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 181,589.72 million rupees Open interest* : 2,947,593 Total Traded Quantity : 3,294,474 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Apr-13 70.7475 71.0000 70.5325 70.6175 22974 4408.52 62327 6436 EURINR 29-May-13 71.1475 71.3550 70.9075 70.9600 30249 1773.74 24964 2706 EURINR 26-Jun-13 71.4700 71.6500 71.2125 71.2425 2683 122.47 1716 229 EURINR 29-Jul-13 71.7200 71.7200 71.5800 71.6000 1218 73.91 1032 71 EURINR 26-Sep-13 71.2000 71.5000 71.2000 71.5000 3 0.14 2 2 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 82.8350 82.9625 82.6100 82.8400 7008 1636.40 19757 3249 GBPINR 29-May-13 83.2500 83.3300 83.0100 83.2650 9157 625.66 7518 1531 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 83.6000 83.7425 83.4000 83.6575 449 9.61 115 40 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 83.5000 84.1975 83.5000 84.1975 144 1.93 23 6 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 84.3000 84.3000 84.3000 84.3000 81 0.25 3 3 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 83.0000 83.5000 83.0000 83.5000 0 0.17 2 2 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 54.9325 55.2200 54.8825 55.0900 16687 2812.24 51069 7851 JPYINR 29-May-13 55.1975 55.5025 54.8500 55.3850 8984 709.40 12812 2519 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 56.5000 56.5000 55.5250 55.7025 1526 41.29 742 130 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 55.8900 56.0000 55.8900 56.0000 135 0.28 5 3 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.2250 54.4475 54.2150 54.3400 1293690 133946.05 2464730 62476 USDINR 29-May-13 54.4600 54.7175 54.4600 54.6075 1120495 30342.05 555634 22084 USDINR 26-Jun-13 54.7850 55.0000 54.7850 54.9075 178595 2761.23 50305 2409 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.0800 55.3025 55.0800 55.2175 71348 1348.21 24432 770 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.3625 55.5625 55.3625 55.4975 41054 364.86 6577 297 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.6325 55.8075 55.6325 55.7450 47354 96.84 1737 120 USDINR 29-Oct-13 55.9200 56.1000 55.9200 56.0275 14041 37.68 673 57 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.3350 56.4000 56.2000 56.3125 18503 17.01 302 18 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.5400 56.6600 56.4125 56.6000 18468 12.23 216 21 USDINR 29-Jan-14 56.8000 57.0650 56.8000 56.9650 15660 7.41 130 19 USDINR 26-Feb-14 57.1300 57.3000 57.1100 57.2550 12059 7.95 139 24 USDINR 27-Mar-14 57.3900 57.6325 57.3625 57.5675 15028 432.20 7512 142 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)