Apr 25 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 186,550.65 million rupees Open interest* : 2,998,179 Total Traded Quantity : 3,392,672 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Apr-13 70.6750 70.8700 70.5900 70.8375 19664 2582.23 36531 3451 EURINR 29-May-13 71.0200 71.1200 70.8825 71.0900 33405 1109.69 15633 2286 EURINR 26-Jun-13 71.3475 71.4400 71.2025 71.4250 3348 109.15 1530 197 EURINR 29-Jul-13 71.7000 71.8175 71.4975 71.8025 1514 32.48 453 85 EURINR 28-Aug-13 71.6000 72.0000 71.6000 72.0000 151 3.81 53 13 GBPINR 26-Apr-13 83.0050 83.7275 82.7975 83.6775 6419 2299.06 27609 4494 GBPINR 29-May-13 83.4000 84.0375 83.1400 83.9725 13716 1733.61 20722 3679 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 83.8025 84.4000 83.5600 84.3500 1116 104.25 1240 227 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 84.6000 84.7500 84.0000 84.7025 156 5.39 64 16 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 84.5000 85.0500 84.5000 85.0500 81 2.72 32 9 JPYINR 26-Apr-13 54.5850 54.7300 54.4150 54.6600 14681 2335.24 42769 4903 JPYINR 29-May-13 54.8825 55.0450 54.7650 54.9450 14583 1614.49 29405 3733 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 56.5500 56.5500 55.0650 55.2350 1486 59.64 1081 156 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 55.5000 55.5975 55.4500 55.4500 133 0.39 7 4 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.1775 54.2450 54.0925 54.1825 1104761 116737.04 2155108 47691 USDINR 29-May-13 54.5025 54.5025 54.3300 54.4100 1318487 48897.73 898812 30771 USDINR 26-Jun-13 54.7500 54.7950 54.6200 54.6725 191478 4552.65 83242 3605 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.0500 55.1150 54.9275 54.9775 69243 1679.10 30537 943 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.3350 55.3900 55.2250 55.2625 41008 546.69 9893 428 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.4800 56.4800 55.4700 55.5450 48642 399.18 7188 304 USDINR 29-Oct-13 55.8825 55.9100 55.7700 55.8725 20503 621.24 11121 293 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.2525 56.2525 56.1200 56.2000 17903 41.68 742 36 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.5000 56.5575 56.4000 56.4900 18476 21.91 388 23 USDINR 29-Jan-14 56.8100 57.0500 56.7000 56.8400 15650 39.58 697 17 USDINR 26-Feb-14 57.0425 57.1175 57.0000 57.1000 12146 29.33 514 22 USDINR 27-Mar-14 57.5000 57.5000 57.2625 57.4150 29429 992.39 17301 210 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)