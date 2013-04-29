Apr 29 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 97,478.16 million rupees Open interest* : 2,388,810 Total Traded Quantity : 1,753,514 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-May-13 71.1000 71.2825 71.0575 71.1850 47824 3488.80 49019 5059 EURINR 26-Jun-13 71.4200 71.6000 71.3800 71.4925 5797 318.86 4461 645 EURINR 29-Jul-13 71.8000 71.9575 71.7375 71.8900 2761 34.41 479 97 EURINR 28-Aug-13 72.1500 72.1500 72.1500 72.1500 179 1.08 15 2 GBPINR 29-May-13 84.5000 84.6900 84.3525 84.3875 19972 2382.36 28197 4317 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 84.8925 85.0200 84.7300 84.7525 2323 132.44 1561 312 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 85.2100 85.3500 85.1625 85.1850 454 19.69 231 28 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 85.4875 85.6000 85.4175 85.6000 84 0.26 3 3 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 87.3000 87.3000 87.3000 87.3000 1 0.09 1 1 JPYINR 29-May-13 55.8800 56.0275 55.5800 55.6600 18361 3708.08 66463 7348 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 56.1775 56.2800 55.8500 55.9225 2470 255.45 4559 710 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 56.5000 56.5500 56.0825 56.2450 154 4.34 77 32 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 56.5000 56.5000 56.3600 56.3600 1 0.11 2 2 USDINR 29-May-13 54.5750 54.6200 54.3925 54.4175 1788844 80472.40 1477229 44329 USDINR 26-Jun-13 54.8450 54.8850 54.6675 54.6875 213573 4600.23 84027 3954 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.1375 55.1750 54.9650 54.9775 79893 1056.41 19203 820 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.4100 55.4625 55.2475 55.2650 41225 303.51 5483 256 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.7000 55.7350 55.5225 55.5375 51470 258.98 4662 246 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.0000 56.0600 55.8225 55.8475 21270 237.62 4253 167 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.3675 56.3675 56.1000 56.1100 16822 14.27 254 24 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.7000 56.7000 56.3900 56.3925 17468 151.69 2689 60 USDINR 29-Jan-14 56.9275 56.9275 56.7300 56.7700 15631 4.03 71 12 USDINR 26-Feb-14 57.0575 57.0575 56.9925 57.0050 12132 2.28 40 12 USDINR 27-Mar-14 57.4500 57.5025 57.2675 57.2900 29664 21.14 368 39 USDINR 28-Apr-14 57.7500 57.7800 57.5200 57.6375 437 9.64 167 21 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)