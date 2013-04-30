Apr 30 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 199,616.52 million rupees Open interest* : 2,749,806 Total Traded Quantity : 3,629,130 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-May-13 71.1100 71.2725 70.5000 70.5450 51017 5762.45 81291 9113 EURINR 26-Jun-13 71.4050 71.5900 70.8225 70.8650 5983 453.28 6365 1009 EURINR 29-Jul-13 71.7975 71.9700 71.2050 71.2100 3060 72.56 1013 177 EURINR 28-Aug-13 72.0700 72.0700 71.5000 71.6000 164 1.94 27 8 EURINR 26-Sep-13 72.7525 72.7525 72.2500 72.2500 3 0.15 2 2 GBPINR 29-May-13 84.1100 84.2475 83.4250 83.4925 13961 3468.77 41368 6731 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 84.4000 84.6200 83.8100 83.8550 2121 405.18 4812 805 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 84.8475 85.0800 84.2000 84.2725 358 15.83 187 66 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 85.1225 85.1225 85.1225 85.1225 83 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 85.5000 85.5000 85.5000 85.5000 1 0.09 1 1 JPYINR 29-May-13 55.5500 55.7100 55.3000 55.3750 20386 3524.73 63517 7346 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 55.8300 55.9800 55.6000 55.6475 2681 225.08 4038 497 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 56.0475 56.2500 55.9000 55.9575 164 2.41 43 26 USDINR 29-May-13 54.3100 54.4325 53.9275 53.9475 2135998 169170.61 3124029 85454 USDINR 26-Jun-13 54.6000 54.6825 54.1900 54.2150 224800 12078.04 221944 10075 USDINR 29-Jul-13 54.9025 54.9675 54.4900 54.5100 87238 2720.09 49705 3212 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.2000 55.2500 54.7800 54.7950 39669 539.26 9803 690 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.4650 55.5225 55.0500 55.0675 50861 196.69 3562 272 USDINR 29-Oct-13 55.7800 55.8175 55.3450 55.3675 20254 248.21 4464 255 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.0200 56.1225 55.6800 55.6850 16899 63.69 1140 76 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.3000 56.3800 55.9700 55.9775 16419 459.80 8163 192 USDINR 29-Jan-14 56.7000 56.7000 56.2600 56.2900 15238 101.82 1802 109 USDINR 26-Feb-14 56.9050 56.9500 56.6000 56.6000 12016 19.46 343 65 USDINR 27-Mar-14 57.1050 57.2975 56.8700 56.8875 29570 40.25 706 107 USDINR 28-Apr-14 57.5000 57.5400 57.0850 57.1450 862 46.05 804 117 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)