May 2 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National
Stock Exchange on Thursday.
Summary:
Total Traded Value : 166,098.42 million rupees
Open interest* : 2,999,727
Total Traded Quantity : 3,041,202
Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of
Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades
---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------
EURINR 29-May-13 70.8525 71.1550 70.7075 70.9800 50586 4270.75 60222 7303
EURINR 26-Jun-13 71.1800 71.4200 70.9850 71.2125 6994 473.53 6652 863
EURINR 29-Jul-13 71.5400 71.7500 71.3425 71.5600 3044 79.74 1114 111
EURINR 28-Aug-13 71.8000 72.0000 71.6000 72.0000 318 11.98 167 27
GBPINR 29-May-13 83.6425 84.1500 83.5200 83.9500 14979 2173.63 25940 4543
GBPINR 26-Jun-13 83.9975 84.4675 83.8675 84.2775 2642 270.93 3222 549
GBPINR 29-Jul-13 84.4200 84.8000 84.3025 84.6550 521 16.89 200 50
JPYINR 29-May-13 55.3575 55.6200 55.2100 55.4550 17245 2313.52 41739 5106
JPYINR 26-Jun-13 55.6300 55.8800 55.5600 55.7050 2731 113.58 2039 334
JPYINR 29-Jul-13 55.7700 56.1025 55.6500 56.0650 175 5.60 100 27
USDINR 29-May-13 53.8050 54.0475 53.7325 53.9400 2249506 133974.64 2486832 72339
USDINR 26-Jun-13 54.1050 54.2775 53.9800 54.1800 337510 17601.70 325304 10159
USDINR 29-Jul-13 54.4000 54.5625 54.2750 54.4675 110762 3566.31 65543 3387
USDINR 28-Aug-13 54.6950 54.8500 54.5675 54.7500 38901 364.95 6673 416
USDINR 26-Sep-13 54.9800 55.1250 54.8450 55.0100 51677 223.53 4068 195
USDINR 29-Oct-13 55.2800 55.4400 55.1525 55.3200 20766 208.38 3770 176
USDINR 27-Nov-13 55.5175 55.7600 55.4625 55.5900 16905 19.46 350 33
USDINR 27-Dec-13 55.3000 56.0000 55.3000 55.9100 17000 108.74 1946 83
USDINR 29-Jan-14 56.1025 56.2975 56.1000 56.2600 15026 124.88 2224 80
USDINR 26-Feb-14 56.4025 56.6025 56.3500 56.6025 11902 18.87 334 53
USDINR 27-Mar-14 56.8000 56.8600 56.6125 56.8600 29680 139.35 2457 102
USDINR 28-Apr-14 56.8000 57.1450 56.8000 57.0150 857 17.46 306 43
# in million rupees
* Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours.
Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month.
SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India
