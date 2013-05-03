May 3 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 137,844.52 million rupees Open interest* : 3,027,860 Total Traded Quantity : 2,508,015 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-May-13 70.6475 71.0325 70.5975 70.9275 49714 4112.94 58111 7053 EURINR 26-Jun-13 70.9100 71.3000 70.8850 71.2000 7123 406.49 5719 854 EURINR 29-Jul-13 71.2500 72.1500 71.2500 71.5950 3150 65.42 915 122 EURINR 28-Aug-13 71.6000 71.9000 71.6000 71.9000 335 1.94 27 6 GBPINR 29-May-13 83.7975 84.1650 83.7775 84.0650 17396 2516.27 29970 4254 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 84.1725 84.5000 84.1125 84.3750 4322 387.18 4593 677 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 83.1650 84.8800 83.1650 84.8525 636 22.27 263 52 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 85.0500 85.0500 85.0500 85.0500 83 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 85.6500 85.6500 84.5250 84.5250 1 0.17 2 2 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 87.0000 87.0000 86.6975 86.6975 7 0.52 6 2 JPYINR 29-May-13 55.1925 55.3200 55.0700 55.1925 19941 2050.81 37156 5184 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 55.4200 55.5700 55.3525 55.4525 2588 91.46 1649 369 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 55.8000 55.8525 55.6525 55.6575 222 10.59 190 52 USDINR 29-May-13 53.9975 54.1700 53.9425 54.0875 2215148 116422.56 2153318 67272 USDINR 26-Jun-13 54.2425 54.4100 54.1925 54.3225 380081 9488.17 174702 6824 USDINR 29-Jul-13 54.5225 54.7000 54.4800 54.6075 122245 1641.79 30072 1195 USDINR 28-Aug-13 54.8425 54.9500 54.7650 54.8800 39694 204.86 3734 233 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.1700 55.2250 55.0325 55.1400 51715 170.02 3083 128 USDINR 29-Oct-13 55.4275 55.5300 55.3275 55.4450 21889 167.98 3030 119 USDINR 27-Nov-13 55.7300 55.7675 55.6575 55.7350 16901 18.00 323 34 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.0000 56.0900 55.8925 56.0300 17092 27.67 494 21 USDINR 29-Jan-14 56.2225 56.3700 56.1600 56.3000 15040 6.58 117 15 USDINR 26-Feb-14 56.6000 56.7500 56.5450 56.6700 11814 8.84 156 24 USDINR 27-Mar-14 56.9000 57.1025 56.7525 57.0000 29737 10.70 188 41 USDINR 28-Apr-14 57.0400 57.2500 57.0400 57.1500 986 11.20 196 36 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)