May 6 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 130,045.16 million rupees Open interest* : 3,068,924 Total Traded Quantity : 2,371,933 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-May-13 70.7400 71.2150 70.7050 71.0975 49928 2551.50 35928 4378 EURINR 26-Jun-13 71.0125 71.4625 70.9950 71.3450 7873 179.38 2516 482 EURINR 29-Jul-13 71.4400 71.7950 71.4075 71.7200 3129 27.97 390 60 EURINR 28-Aug-13 71.9000 72.0500 71.9000 72.0500 338 0.36 5 4 GBPINR 29-May-13 83.9500 84.4925 83.8900 84.3750 21681 1998.52 23717 4205 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 84.2625 84.8000 84.2625 84.7025 5575 239.28 2829 530 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 84.6675 85.1575 84.6675 85.0575 867 38.10 451 81 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 84.6000 85.4900 84.6000 85.3800 86 0.68 8 7 JPYINR 29-May-13 54.4800 54.8475 54.4200 54.7350 22686 3307.76 60547 7793 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 54.7800 55.1025 54.7300 54.9975 2655 232.61 4238 815 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 55.1500 56.9000 54.1500 55.3000 230 12.75 231 37 USDINR 29-May-13 53.8775 54.3450 53.8600 54.2700 2226745 108950.66 2011696 62209 USDINR 26-Jun-13 54.1550 54.5700 54.1175 54.4975 384899 9319.02 171264 8232 USDINR 29-Jul-13 54.4225 54.8500 54.3975 54.7825 135055 2699.22 49337 2515 USDINR 28-Aug-13 54.7150 55.1075 54.7025 55.0400 40681 210.07 3821 317 USDINR 26-Sep-13 54.9675 55.3650 54.9675 55.2975 52097 93.69 1697 126 USDINR 29-Oct-13 55.4500 55.6600 55.3075 55.6025 21896 47.67 858 94 USDINR 27-Nov-13 55.6275 55.9200 55.6275 55.8900 16821 36.82 661 28 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.4400 56.4400 55.9200 56.1775 17184 15.44 275 42 USDINR 29-Jan-14 56.3000 56.6000 56.2100 56.4650 15049 6.36 113 24 USDINR 26-Feb-14 56.4425 56.8000 56.4425 56.8000 11817 0.23 4 3 USDINR 27-Mar-14 56.8100 57.1375 56.8000 57.0975 29717 10.04 176 45 USDINR 28-Apr-14 57.0500 57.3700 57.0225 57.2775 1915 67.03 1171 107 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)