May 7 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 124,964.47 million rupees Open interest* : 3,137,414 Total Traded Quantity : 2,262,383 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-May-13 71.0000 71.1950 70.8575 71.1125 48913 2686.69 37819 5120 EURINR 26-Jun-13 71.2925 71.4350 71.1500 71.4050 12954 1123.45 15744 1372 EURINR 29-Jul-13 71.6950 71.7975 71.5300 71.7525 3118 47.45 662 65 EURINR 28-Aug-13 71.8575 72.0000 71.8000 72.0000 354 1.30 18 4 GBPINR 29-May-13 84.3300 84.5550 84.0700 84.1100 20558 2329.83 27644 5059 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 84.7150 84.8700 84.4575 84.4750 7439 781.97 9233 1085 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 85.0875 85.2100 84.8300 84.8525 792 15.97 188 46 JPYINR 29-May-13 54.8600 55.0175 54.6200 54.6625 23458 2176.37 39683 5191 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 55.1500 55.2725 54.9000 54.9225 2981 129.51 2351 584 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 55.5500 55.5500 55.2500 55.2500 233 3.60 65 22 USDINR 29-May-13 54.2550 54.4500 54.1550 54.1875 2237419 100902.33 1858802 57072 USDINR 26-Jun-13 54.5000 54.6700 54.3975 54.4200 410300 10450.46 191611 9470 USDINR 29-Jul-13 54.8100 54.9475 54.6675 54.6850 156027 3229.90 58958 2449 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.1000 55.2000 54.9325 54.9475 44970 662.62 12035 468 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.3800 55.4500 55.1900 55.2100 53047 223.47 4043 215 USDINR 29-Oct-13 55.7100 55.7500 55.4800 55.4875 22060 66.21 1191 84 USDINR 27-Nov-13 55.8950 55.9575 55.7825 55.7850 16822 4.02 72 10 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.3175 56.3500 56.0600 56.0800 17182 4.04 72 21 USDINR 29-Jan-14 56.5500 56.5500 56.3625 56.3650 15045 7.97 141 23 USDINR 26-Feb-14 56.7900 56.8800 56.7000 56.7100 11890 11.93 210 14 USDINR 27-Mar-14 56.9000 57.1600 56.9000 56.9050 29797 29.11 510 43 USDINR 28-Apr-14 57.3900 57.4900 57.1800 57.2075 2055 76.28 1331 87 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)