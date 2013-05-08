May 8 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 109,340.27 million rupees Open interest* : 3,257,503 Total Traded Quantity : 1,981,556 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-May-13 70.8950 71.2150 70.8200 71.1125 50855 3211.17 45204 6415 EURINR 26-Jun-13 71.1875 71.4850 71.1200 71.3850 13423 374.22 5249 890 EURINR 29-Jul-13 71.5350 71.8000 71.4800 71.7000 3114 99.43 1387 128 EURINR 28-Aug-13 71.8000 72.0500 71.8000 71.9950 376 1.87 26 7 GBPINR 29-May-13 83.8975 84.0175 83.6925 83.9825 19910 2316.67 27622 4665 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 84.9650 84.9650 84.0500 84.3425 7756 439.48 5220 787 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 84.6000 84.7000 84.4550 84.7000 772 22.58 267 57 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 84.9975 85.1525 84.8775 85.0300 87 1.10 13 10 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 86.1500 86.1500 84.9000 84.9000 2 0.17 2 2 JPYINR 29-May-13 54.6500 54.9700 54.6500 54.7800 22337 1427.70 26033 4503 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 55.0000 55.2000 54.9600 55.0400 2798 97.95 1778 500 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 55.3300 55.4525 55.3300 55.4525 222 0.72 13 4 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 55.8500 55.8500 55.8500 55.8500 2 0.06 1 1 USDINR 29-May-13 54.1500 54.2925 54.0900 54.1725 2307230 89101.61 1644115 48538 USDINR 26-Jun-13 54.3450 54.5075 54.3325 54.3900 447856 9250.84 169996 8354 USDINR 29-Jul-13 54.6100 54.7600 54.6000 54.6500 168010 2444.00 44689 3360 USDINR 28-Aug-13 54.9000 55.0100 54.8700 54.9050 44870 192.95 3512 305 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.1800 55.2650 55.1250 55.1525 53589 131.76 2387 153 USDINR 29-Oct-13 55.4975 55.5400 55.4125 55.4350 21180 127.13 2291 105 USDINR 27-Nov-13 55.7100 55.7975 55.7000 55.7550 16818 0.33 6 6 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.0800 56.1250 55.9525 56.0000 17321 33.36 595 34 USDINR 29-Jan-14 56.4000 56.4000 56.2700 56.3075 15144 28.97 514 42 USDINR 26-Feb-14 56.5575 56.7700 56.5575 56.6700 11886 1.53 27 10 USDINR 27-Mar-14 56.9000 57.0000 56.7525 56.8725 29897 27.70 487 84 USDINR 28-Apr-14 57.1375 57.2125 57.0725 57.1300 2048 6.98 122 18 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)