US STOCKS-Wall St flat as oil offsets gains in tech, healthcare
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
May 9 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 127,926.67 million rupees Open interest* : 3,219,947 Total Traded Quantity : 2,313,331 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-May-13 71.2100 71.5700 71.2100 71.4125 58143 3715.70 52003 6725 EURINR 26-Jun-13 71.5200 71.8200 71.5200 71.6650 14232 470.18 6556 1086 EURINR 29-Jul-13 71.8500 72.1475 71.8500 72.0000 3302 81.38 1130 160 EURINR 28-Aug-13 72.2550 72.2600 72.2550 72.2600 386 0.72 10 2 EURINR 26-Sep-13 72.4525 72.4525 72.4525 72.4525 3 0.07 1 1 EURINR 28-Apr-14 74.0000 74.0000 74.0000 74.0000 14 1.04 14 2 GBPINR 29-May-13 84.1375 84.6750 84.1175 84.5725 23682 2433.75 28813 5759 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 84.4500 84.9950 84.4500 84.9025 8549 550.23 6488 1290 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 84.8525 85.3200 84.8525 85.2075 1105 36.02 423 92 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 85.3025 85.5500 85.3025 85.5125 87 0.68 8 8 JPYINR 29-May-13 54.8425 55.2125 54.8425 55.0875 20157 1630.85 29609 4927 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 55.1425 55.4500 55.1300 55.3375 2698 108.22 1956 517 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 55.6500 55.7000 55.5500 55.6500 227 2.67 48 17 USDINR 29-May-13 54.1650 54.4475 54.1375 54.3550 2214590 104676.20 1926082 57112 USDINR 26-Jun-13 54.3700 54.6525 54.3600 54.5625 467687 10381.99 190326 9431 USDINR 29-Jul-13 54.6300 54.9125 54.6300 54.8250 188273 3103.93 56633 2367 USDINR 28-Aug-13 54.9450 55.1600 54.9450 55.0700 46803 411.73 7476 517 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.2325 55.4000 55.2325 55.3025 54578 113.78 2057 152 USDINR 29-Oct-13 55.4900 55.6750 55.4900 55.5800 21613 121.51 2186 118 USDINR 27-Nov-13 55.8500 55.9050 55.7900 55.8425 16817 4.41 79 18 USDINR 27-Dec-13 55.5000 56.2000 55.5000 56.1500 17389 17.01 303 58 USDINR 29-Jan-14 54.4500 56.4500 54.4500 56.4500 15168 1.92 34 10 USDINR 26-Feb-14 56.6800 56.7500 56.5500 56.7500 11786 6.52 115 21 USDINR 27-Mar-14 56.9000 57.0250 56.9000 56.9000 29977 5.36 94 22 USDINR 28-Apr-14 57.2000 57.2600 57.1250 57.2000 2681 50.77 887 66 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.