May 9 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 127,926.67 million rupees Open interest* : 3,219,947 Total Traded Quantity : 2,313,331 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-May-13 71.2100 71.5700 71.2100 71.4125 58143 3715.70 52003 6725 EURINR 26-Jun-13 71.5200 71.8200 71.5200 71.6650 14232 470.18 6556 1086 EURINR 29-Jul-13 71.8500 72.1475 71.8500 72.0000 3302 81.38 1130 160 EURINR 28-Aug-13 72.2550 72.2600 72.2550 72.2600 386 0.72 10 2 EURINR 26-Sep-13 72.4525 72.4525 72.4525 72.4525 3 0.07 1 1 EURINR 28-Apr-14 74.0000 74.0000 74.0000 74.0000 14 1.04 14 2 GBPINR 29-May-13 84.1375 84.6750 84.1175 84.5725 23682 2433.75 28813 5759 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 84.4500 84.9950 84.4500 84.9025 8549 550.23 6488 1290 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 84.8525 85.3200 84.8525 85.2075 1105 36.02 423 92 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 85.3025 85.5500 85.3025 85.5125 87 0.68 8 8 JPYINR 29-May-13 54.8425 55.2125 54.8425 55.0875 20157 1630.85 29609 4927 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 55.1425 55.4500 55.1300 55.3375 2698 108.22 1956 517 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 55.6500 55.7000 55.5500 55.6500 227 2.67 48 17 USDINR 29-May-13 54.1650 54.4475 54.1375 54.3550 2214590 104676.20 1926082 57112 USDINR 26-Jun-13 54.3700 54.6525 54.3600 54.5625 467687 10381.99 190326 9431 USDINR 29-Jul-13 54.6300 54.9125 54.6300 54.8250 188273 3103.93 56633 2367 USDINR 28-Aug-13 54.9450 55.1600 54.9450 55.0700 46803 411.73 7476 517 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.2325 55.4000 55.2325 55.3025 54578 113.78 2057 152 USDINR 29-Oct-13 55.4900 55.6750 55.4900 55.5800 21613 121.51 2186 118 USDINR 27-Nov-13 55.8500 55.9050 55.7900 55.8425 16817 4.41 79 18 USDINR 27-Dec-13 55.5000 56.2000 55.5000 56.1500 17389 17.01 303 58 USDINR 29-Jan-14 54.4500 56.4500 54.4500 56.4500 15168 1.92 34 10 USDINR 26-Feb-14 56.6800 56.7500 56.5500 56.7500 11786 6.52 115 21 USDINR 27-Mar-14 56.9000 57.0250 56.9000 56.9000 29977 5.36 94 22 USDINR 28-Apr-14 57.2000 57.2600 57.1250 57.2000 2681 50.77 887 66 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)