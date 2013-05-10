May 10 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 219,170.30 million rupees Open interest* : 2,927,059 Total Traded Quantity : 3,963,471 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-May-13 71.3500 71.4200 71.1500 71.3750 53468 4317.52 60586 6901 EURINR 26-Jun-13 71.6150 71.6600 71.4075 71.6150 14132 467.74 6541 1103 EURINR 29-Jul-13 71.8900 71.9625 71.5500 71.9425 3287 26.50 369 69 EURINR 28-Aug-13 72.1000 72.1000 72.1000 72.1000 585 14.35 199 4 GBPINR 29-May-13 84.8025 84.8025 84.2000 84.5200 21025 2234.88 26491 4965 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 84.9800 84.9800 84.5350 84.8350 8390 432.79 5112 915 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 85.0100 85.2200 84.9000 85.1450 980 27.80 327 100 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 85.4025 85.5525 85.2025 85.5000 87 0.43 5 5 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 85.9000 85.9000 85.4125 85.6350 4 0.26 3 3 JPYINR 29-May-13 54.2300 54.2500 54.0000 54.0925 32924 4023.70 74318 9421 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 54.8000 54.8000 54.0025 54.3550 4700 430.20 7909 1325 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 54.6000 54.8025 54.5200 54.6075 296 17.50 320 60 USDINR 29-May-13 54.5450 54.9800 54.5275 54.9150 1887446 179969.80 3287551 87973 USDINR 26-Jun-13 54.8975 55.1750 54.6650 55.1150 465090 18178.88 330951 17202 USDINR 29-Jul-13 54.9600 55.4200 54.9600 55.3700 200856 6265.73 113450 4283 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.3000 55.6500 55.2225 55.5875 59337 1587.08 28607 1149 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.6325 55.8850 55.4500 55.8250 55773 234.24 4211 332 USDINR 29-Oct-13 55.8200 56.1125 55.6950 56.0475 21278 156.95 2810 267 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.1300 56.3350 55.9800 56.3025 16805 28.05 500 59 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.4000 57.4000 56.2500 56.5425 18093 79.92 1411 73 USDINR 29-Jan-14 56.4000 56.9500 56.4000 56.8975 15115 49.01 864 61 USDINR 26-Feb-14 56.7000 57.2225 56.7000 57.1825 11985 69.06 1212 58 USDINR 27-Mar-14 57.0000 57.5000 57.0000 57.4650 29957 360.33 6289 265 USDINR 28-Apr-14 57.5000 57.7500 57.3350 57.7300 5446 197.56 3435 320 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)